Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

NYC Restaurants Get Creative as Indoor Dining Ban Looms

×
By Erin Coates
Published December 9, 2020 at 2:38pm
P Share Print

New York City restaurants are getting creative as they prepare for another indoor dining ban through the winter as coronavirus cases spike again.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned restaurants on Monday that indoor dining, which reopened at 25 percent capacity in September, will likely be closed again if the number of coronavirus hospitalizations does not stabilize in the next few days, the New York Post reported.

“There are certain absolutes, OK? What is the absolute here? You cannot overwhelm your hospitals. You can’t be Italy,” Cuomo told reporters Monday.

“If you are at a rate that is going to overwhelm your hospitals, you must shut down.”

The Democratic governor added that the “CDC has targeted indoor dining as a spreader” and that the ban could begin as soon as next week if things continue downhill.

TRENDING: Candace Owens Teaches AOC What Real Work Is: 'You Spoiled Rotten Brat'

Restaurants that have a rooftop, backyard, sidewall or street not blocked by a fire hydrant are spending a lot of money to remake their outdoor spaces into cozy winter dining areas in order to keep their doors open.

Spiro Menegatos has spent $120,000 winterizing the 1,000-square-foot garden area at his upscale Greek restaurant Nerai.

The renovation included building plexiglass windows, a large wooden pergola and hiring electricians to hook up heaters to keep the space well-lit and warm.

“We thought maybe we’d get lucky and have a mild winter, but we had some cold days in November and we knew we’d have to do something,” he told the New York Post.

Are restaurants in your city suffering from lockdown measures?

“If the city closes indoor dining, this is the only way we will be able to survive the winter. Deliveries aren’t even close to viable.”

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at the Moxy Times Square hotel has turned its outdoor space into an “après-ski”-themed lounge with a retractable roof, electric fireplace and heaters.

Fig & Olive had to close its Midtown location because it didn’t have an outdoor space, but turned its Meatpacking District location into a winter wonderland.

The restaurant’s tables are each now covered with plastic igloos and fur throws are draped over the seats.

“Having outdoor space is helpful but you still have to be creative and there is still a cost,” CEO Alexis Blair said.

RELATED: Experts Issue COVID Vaccine Warning to Allergy Sufferers

“I think during troubling times there will always be a period of innovation and that is what is so amazing about the restaurant industry. It is filled with the most creative and resilient minds of anyone I have ever known.”

Even the restaurants with small budgets are spending thousands to renovate any outdoor space they have.

“Everyone is trying to grab as much outdoor space as they can — even from their neighbors,” said restaurant consultant Rick Camac.

“And if you don’t have outdoor space, you are out of luck. Many restaurants will be dropping like flies, unless more federal aid kicks in.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







NYC Restaurants Get Creative as Indoor Dining Ban Looms
Trump Announces He Is 'Intervening' In Huge Supreme Court Case
Fox News Loses Key Ratings Battle to Conservative Competitor for the First Time Ever
Experts Issue COVID Vaccine Warning to Allergy Sufferers
Chuck Schumer Pushes Biden To Cancel Student Debt, Making Questionable Claim
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×