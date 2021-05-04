News
News

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating After Ruthless Hammer Attack Is Caught on Video

Jack DavisMay 4, 2021 at 11:41am
Combined Shape

An Asian woman was injured Sunday night in New York City after being hit on the head with a hammer by a stranger who demanded the woman take off her mask.

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident, according to NBC News. Police said the attack took place about 8:40 p.m. Sunday on West 42nd Street in Manhattan, in the area known as Hell’s Kitchen.

According to a surveillance video, a black woman came up behind two other women, who were later described as Asian. During the brief confrontation, she hit one in the head with a hammer, police said.

The NYPD said the woman hit was a 31-year-old Asian female. Her companion, a 29-year-old Asian female, was not injured. The victims were able to take the hammer away from their attacker.

Trending:
DeSantis To Sign Bill Banning Biological Males From Girls' Sports

The 31-year-old is a recent graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, according to WABC-TV.

The woman, who told WABC she only wants to be identified by her first name of Theresa, said she and her friend had been walking together to the subway for safety.

She said the woman accosted them.

Has New York City gone downhill?

“She was talking to herself, like talking to a wall, I thought maybe she was drunk or something, so we just wanted to pass through her quickly and when I passed through her, she saw us and said ‘Take off your f***ing mask,’ which is shocking,” Theresa said.

“Suddenly I felt my head get hit by something.”

The video showed Theresa being hit before she and her friend could get the hammer away from the attacker and leave.

She later needed seven stitches to close the gash on her head.

A bottle of wine Theresa was carrying fell and shattered on the sidewalk during the incident.

“I’ve never faced this kind of thing,” she told NBC, despite living in New York City for two years. “This has never happened in my life.”

Related:
'Stop AAPI Hate' Sponsors Exposed for Pushing Asian Discrimination & 'White Supremacy' Conspiracy Theories

A nearby cafe owner saw the incident.

“Some person came along and hit another person over the head with a hammer,” Steve Olsen told WABC. “And there was blood all over the place.”

He said the attack came out of nowhere.

“A drunken woman hit them with a hammer in the head,” he said. “[They] were walking down the sidewalk and she just came up screaming and hit them in the head.

“I saw it happen, with a hammer. She’s long gone.”

The attack came on the same day as a rally aimed at calling attention to hate crimes against Asian-Americans.

“If you hate, get the hell out of here because you don’t deserve to live in New York City,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the rally.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating After Ruthless Hammer Attack Is Caught on Video
Single Border Patrol Sector Nabs 1600 Illegal Immigrants the Weekend After Biden Declared the Crisis Under 'Control'
School Nurse Suspended After Questioning the Use of Masks on Children
Fifth Graders Tell Biden Virtual Learning Was 'Terrible,' Good for Taking Naps
Mitch McConnell Warns Biden 'Zero' Senate Republicans Will Support His Massive Spending Plan
See more...

Conversation