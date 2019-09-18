NYT Reporter Trashes Kavanaugh 'Victim,' Says 'She Was Drunk' So Might Not Have Remembered Assault

The New York Times thought it had a bombshell.

It dug up another accusation of sexual misconduct from decades ago against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one that leftist lemmings would no doubt deem as credible.

As it turns out, the accuser is a third party, Max Stier, who just so happened to be on President Bill Clinton’s impeachment defense team opposite Kavanaugh, and the alleged victim said she doesn’t even remember the encounter.

Both of those tidbits were conveniently left out of the report, despite being present in the book it was based on.

Which means, on second thought, The Times did have a bombshell, just not the one it had hoped to have, and now reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly are scrambling to recover their credibility.

While they have claimed that the key information was mistakenly edited out, they also are speculating as to why the alleged victim doesn’t remember the incident, which supposedly happened at a fraternity party.

Their hypothesis? She was drunk, as Pogrebin told CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota on Tuesday morning.

“I tried to reach her, and she had no interest in addressing these allegations,” Pogrebin said on “New Day” after Camerota asked if she was able to speak to the alleged victim.

It went downhill when Pogrebin was asked why the woman refused to come forward and corroborate the allegations.

“My sense is, from those who know her, is that she doesn’t remember it,” the reporter replied. “Let’s remember that this was a drunken party, and it’s conceivable that people don’t always remember what happens in a situation like that.

“A lot of drunken people, you know, Brett was taken over to her by his friends, they were drunk, she was drunk, and they put his penis in her hand.”

It’s rather astounding what some people will do to save face — going so far as to speculate that this woman is an irresponsible drunken fool who can’t remember that she was assaulted.

Victim shaming? Believe women? It seems like the leftist guide to sexual assault etiquette goes out the window when the women don’t cooperate with your smear campaign.

Instead of speculating, maybe we can just assume it might not have happened.

This accusation comes from one source, someone who was professionally opposed to Kavanaugh in one of the highest-profile cases in the last generation, and he doesn’t even claim that Kavanaugh is responsible for the alleged contact.

That makes the original story, of course, a giant nothing. The real news, however, is that The New York Times completely dropped the ball, and these reporters can’t take that.

They’re willing to say just about anything to deflect the criticism away from their shoddy journalism and back toward Kavanaugh, but it just won’t work.

Just like those of Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, this allegation is falling flat on its face despite widespread desperation to keep it alive.

Hopefully, it will take these shameless reporters down with it.

