Share
Commentary
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate James Talarico speaks during a rally in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 13, 2026.
Commentary
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate James Talarico speaks during a rally in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 13, 2026. (Ronaldo Schemidt - AFP / Getty Images)

James Talarico Asked Who 'Favorite Drag Queen' Is, Answers Without Skipping a Beat

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 15, 2026 at 6:52am
Share

James Talarico is a man who thinks he can turn the state of Texas blue. He also thinks that a man can turn himself into a woman by wearing a yellow wig, apparently.

If these two things sound like they should be mutually exclusive, you’re probably right. But, the media has gotten away with painting Talarico as some kind of knight in shining azure armor who can sway the red Texas masses.

You like Christianity, conservatives? He’s a “Presbyterian seminarian.” You like barbecue? Trust me, he likes meat, too, and would never say anything otherwise. You like drag queens who perform for kids? He has a favorite one!

Oh, wait, you don’t like that last one? Whoops, our bad. Guess we didn’t manage to tell him to edit out all of his beliefs.

We’ll reprogram the Talarico AI model again tomorrow. You know how AOC put it: Woke 1 was crazy, but you’re gonna love Woke 2.0! Can we get you to sign onto Woke 3.0, perhaps?

So anyhow, it’s unclear where the footage was taken before it showed up online Monday, but a man apparently pretending to be a supporter came up and shook his hand, then said, “I was there when you defended the drag.”

“What is your favorite drag queen in Texas?” the cameraman asked.

“Oh my gosh,” Talarico said, as if you’d asked a Pitchfork editor what his favorite Pavement album was. So many to choose from!

So of course, he went with the one who works with kids.

“Probably Alyssa Edwards,” he said, flashing a big smile before walking off.

Related:
Karl Rove to Vote for Pro-Trans Dem After GOP Candidate Shares Texas Student Section Pic

And here we have “Alyssa Edwards,” real name Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson:

According to Fox News, Johnson, who became a Netflix star, has been one of the biggest advocates for drag shows for the kiddies.

“There was a moment when I was so frustrated and angry, because here I am: a drag performer that works with children. I’ve incorporated my students in a lot of my work, and I’m very proud of that,” he told Out magazine in 2023.

“I remember being at World Pride in New York a few years back and sharing the stage with my dance students, one of the most powerful moments of my life. And of course, the Dancing Queen documentary on Netflix. I pride myself in being a positive role model in and out of drag and the best mentor that I can be for these young artists.”

Right. That’ll go over well.

Talarico’s campaign tried to hit back with a fake scandal they’ve been pushing over the past few months to try and make their real problems go away.

“James’ favorite performer is Ken Paxton — who dresses up as attorney general while giving sweetheart deals to child sex predators,” Talarico’s campaign said in response.

That has to deal with a case earlier this year in which a man was offered what was cast by many — including Paxton’s Republican opponents in the primary — as a lenient plea deal to a man accused of molesting a boy. However, the local district attorney had recused himself, the Texas Tribune noted, the first trial ended in a hung jury, and the boy who was allegedly victimized didn’t want to testify a second time. These are the difficult calls attorneys general have to make, while James Talarico was busy saying stuff like “God is nonbinary” to make the wokeistas swoon and is now pretending that he’s not woke so he can win a Senate race.

And now, of course, he’s saying he “missed the mark on some of my past statements.”

But, you ask him what his favorite drag queen is, and he lights up like a Target store in Kenosha during “fiery but mostly peaceful protests.” So many to choose from! Gosh. Why not one who works with kids?

Even CNN’s Abby Phillip acknowledges that this guy comes across like “woke mad libs” at times. What’s worse is that, at other times, it’s totally comprehensible and still woker than woke. This clip is definitely one of those times — and yet another reason why this weirdo shouldn’t be allowed to represent the Lone Star state in the upper chamber.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Watch: Sunny Hostin Delivers Worst Racial Gripe in History - So Bad That Joy Behar Herself Takes Her Apart on 'The View'
Klobuchar's Attempt to Seem Relatable, Show Fandom for Home Team Before NFL Opener, Goes Viral Thanks to Zero-Effort Pandering
Watch: McConnell Seen in Distressing Footage After Leaving Home, Appears to Be in Far Worse Shape Than Joe Biden
James Talarico Asked Who 'Favorite Drag Queen' Is, Answers Without Skipping a Beat
Jasmine Crockett Somehow Sinks Lower, 'Honors' Infamous Violent Criminal and Domestic Abuser By Putting Him in Congressional Record
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation