James Talarico is a man who thinks he can turn the state of Texas blue. He also thinks that a man can turn himself into a woman by wearing a yellow wig, apparently.

If these two things sound like they should be mutually exclusive, you’re probably right. But, the media has gotten away with painting Talarico as some kind of knight in shining azure armor who can sway the red Texas masses.

You like Christianity, conservatives? He’s a “Presbyterian seminarian.” You like barbecue? Trust me, he likes meat, too, and would never say anything otherwise. You like drag queens who perform for kids? He has a favorite one!

Oh, wait, you don’t like that last one? Whoops, our bad. Guess we didn’t manage to tell him to edit out all of his beliefs.

We’ll reprogram the Talarico AI model again tomorrow. You know how AOC put it: Woke 1 was crazy, but you’re gonna love Woke 2.0! Can we get you to sign onto Woke 3.0, perhaps?

So anyhow, it’s unclear where the footage was taken before it showed up online Monday, but a man apparently pretending to be a supporter came up and shook his hand, then said, “I was there when you defended the drag.”

“What is your favorite drag queen in Texas?” the cameraman asked.

“Oh my gosh,” Talarico said, as if you’d asked a Pitchfork editor what his favorite Pavement album was. So many to choose from!

So of course, he went with the one who works with kids.

“Probably Alyssa Edwards,” he said, flashing a big smile before walking off.

🚨 WATCH James Talarico says his “favorite drag queen” is Alyssa Edwards — who has described himself as “a drag performer that works with children.” pic.twitter.com/u5HNKh4CQt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2026

And here we have “Alyssa Edwards,” real name Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson:

This is James’ favorite drag queen btw https://t.co/N8uDNSXM8U — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 14, 2026

According to Fox News, Johnson, who became a Netflix star, has been one of the biggest advocates for drag shows for the kiddies.

“There was a moment when I was so frustrated and angry, because here I am: a drag performer that works with children. I’ve incorporated my students in a lot of my work, and I’m very proud of that,” he told Out magazine in 2023.

“I remember being at World Pride in New York a few years back and sharing the stage with my dance students, one of the most powerful moments of my life. And of course, the Dancing Queen documentary on Netflix. I pride myself in being a positive role model in and out of drag and the best mentor that I can be for these young artists.”

Right. That’ll go over well.

What normal person can name their favorite drag queen this quickly? When James Talarico isn’t advocating for children to dress in drag, he’s watching drag performances and saying that Texas produces the best drag queens. James Talarico is too weird and too radical for Texas.… — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 14, 2026

Talarico’s campaign tried to hit back with a fake scandal they’ve been pushing over the past few months to try and make their real problems go away.

“James’ favorite performer is Ken Paxton — who dresses up as attorney general while giving sweetheart deals to child sex predators,” Talarico’s campaign said in response.

That has to deal with a case earlier this year in which a man was offered what was cast by many — including Paxton’s Republican opponents in the primary — as a lenient plea deal to a man accused of molesting a boy. However, the local district attorney had recused himself, the Texas Tribune noted, the first trial ended in a hung jury, and the boy who was allegedly victimized didn’t want to testify a second time. These are the difficult calls attorneys general have to make, while James Talarico was busy saying stuff like “God is nonbinary” to make the wokeistas swoon and is now pretending that he’s not woke so he can win a Senate race.

And now, of course, he’s saying he “missed the mark on some of my past statements.”

Fox: “During the 2021 era, you said there were six biological sexes. Do you still believe that?” Talarico: “No. I’ve missed the mark on some of my past statements. I obviously didn’t say it correctly.” pic.twitter.com/05qFVMZIGo — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 9, 2026

But, you ask him what his favorite drag queen is, and he lights up like a Target store in Kenosha during “fiery but mostly peaceful protests.” So many to choose from! Gosh. Why not one who works with kids?

Even CNN’s Abby Phillip acknowledges that this guy comes across like “woke mad libs” at times. What’s worse is that, at other times, it’s totally comprehensible and still woker than woke. This clip is definitely one of those times — and yet another reason why this weirdo shouldn’t be allowed to represent the Lone Star state in the upper chamber.

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