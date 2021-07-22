Former President Barack Obama’s ethics director said that President Joe Biden has a “blind spot” with his son’s new artistic endeavors.

“Hunter Biden will meet with prospective buyers of his absurdly overpriced, presidency-profiting art. Good grief,” former Office of Government Ethics director Walter Shaub tweeted Wednesday.

“The president has such a blind spot on this issue. I really hope he and his son come to their senses.”

Welp, when I’m right, I’m right. Hunter Biden will meet with prospective buyers of his absurdly overpriced, presidency-profiting art. Good grief. The president has such a blind spot on this issue. I really hope he and his son come to their senses.https://t.co/0NI0ldP8wz — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 21, 2021

Hunter Biden is scheduled to attend two art shows — one in Los Angeles and one in New York City — where his paintings will be displayed and anonymous potential buyers will have the opportunity to purchase them, according to CBS News.

“He’s looking forward to it,” Georges Bergès Gallery spokeswoman Robin Davis said.

“It is like someone debuting in the world. And of course he will be there.”

The gallery expects the younger Biden’s paintings to sell for as much as $500,000.

“The question is, would somebody be paying half a million dollars for a piece of art if it wasn’t the president’s son? And the answer has got to be no,” Shaub told The Dispatch.

The White House announced the arrangement to sell Hunter Biden’s art through gallerist Georges Bergès and said at the time that neither the president nor his son would know who bought the paintings.

The ethics plan was arranged to address concerns that people would purchase the art to curry favor with or gain access to the Biden administration.

Specifically, the administration was looking to keep foreign government officers from purchasing Hunter Biden’s art.

“The president has established the highest ethical standards of any administration in American history, and his family’s commitment to rigorous processes like this is a prime example,” deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates told The Washington Post.

However, Davis’ statement that Hunter Biden will be present at the galleries and will meet with potential buyers seems to contradict that.

“Congratulations, you’ve just outsourced government ethics to a high-end art dealer,” Shaub told The Dispatch.

“We’re just supposed to go on blind trust that not only will they comply with the agreement, but the agreement is designed perfectly to ensure any leaks will not happen.”

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that Hunter Biden will not be discussing the sale of his art with potential buyers.

