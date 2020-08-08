SECTIONS
Lifestyle
P Share Print

Odd News: Residents Help Police Lasso Runaway Emu After Short Chase

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published August 8, 2020 at 8:04am
P Share Print

It’s not every day that you see a giant bird out for a stroll in Arizona. Lost dogs and cats, coyotes, javelina and bobcats, sure — but an emu?

That’s what one man spotted early Tuesday morning as he was out for a walk in Scottsdale: one of the largest birds on the planet, an exotic anomaly, casually going for a stroll.

“During my 6 am daily walk this morning I ‘bumped’ into this Emu, both as I headed West and East within Legend Trail,” Steve Woodworth shared on Facebook.

“Did the appropriate HOA reporting…and later learned, via friends and the media, that the Scottsdale Police lassoed it on the golf course and is now seeking the rightful owner.

TRENDING: Breaking: Facebook Deletes Trump Post for 1st Time in History

“Not the normal morning walk, but so pleased the Emu is now safe and protected. Stay safe, everyone!!!”

Police tracked down the emu near a Scottsdale golf course. According to KSAZ-TV, after a short chase, the officers, using food as a bribe, were able to lasso it and take it back to the station with the help of some locals. The emu was rather appropriately near Roadrunner Drive.

“Anyone missing their Emu?” the Scottsdale Police Department posted. “Officers from our Foothills District (D4) found and captured an Emu this morning walking in the area of Legend Trail Parkway and Roadrunner Dr.

“Please call our non-emergency number at 480-312-5000 if you have lost your bird or you know where this animal belongs.”

You might think that this odd occurrence is a rarity, but this isn’t the first time an emu has been found wandering in Arizona.

In May, the Arizona DOT shared photos of an emu picking its way along a wash near Happy Valley in the Phoenix area.

RELATED: Scientists Are One Step Closer To Detecting Alzheimer's Disease


And last year, police had a unique Mother’s Day as they located and escorted yet another of the giant birds near Scottsdale. According to AZ Central, police were told there was “a large bird loose in the area.”

The emu didn’t seem too bothered by the interaction or its capture and mostly behaved as an officer walked it back to the enclosure it had escaped from.

While the fate of the bird found Tuesday has not yet been shared, hopefully it will find its way home with all the media coverage it has been getting. And if you live in Arizona, keep your eyes open — you might just spot one of these guys.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Odd News: Residents Help Police Lasso Runaway Emu After Short Chase
Kitten Given Splints on Back Legs Made from Tongue Depressors Thanks to Clever Rescuers
American Flag Can Be Seen Flying High During 1 Man's Daily Runs
Watch: 90-Year-Old Husband Cries Tears of Joy When Wife Returns from Hospital
'Daddy's Hero': Boy, 9, Does the Incredible To Save Dad's Life After Diving Injury
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×