Under Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency, America’s largest cities — many of them run by Democrats — have devolved into filthy, crime-infested drug dens that endanger public safety.

In the latest tragic illustration, the New York City Department of Health issued an advisory urging all New Yorkers to carry Naloxone — a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose — in response to historic drug fatalities.

“This crisis is killing a New Yorker every three hours and is impacting every individual and family in our city and in our nation,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said.

“Overdose deaths increased by 12 percent from 2021 to 2022, and Fentanyl — an opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine — was detected in 81 percent of drug overdose deaths in New York City,” the Health Department said.

To stem this alarming epidemic, the agency urged all New Yorkers to carry Naloxone with them.

JUST IN: New York City is now calling on *all* residents to carry Narcan with them at all times as the city’s drug crisis continues to spiral out of control. Life didn’t have to be this way, NYC. The NYC Health Department made the announcement as one New Yorker is dying every… pic.twitter.com/VcxE9GjNx0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 27, 2023

Manhattan, NYC: NYPD respond to a Emotionally Disturbed Person but fail to aide – rampant drug use & assaults regularly occur at this 28th and 7th St station. Charlton D’Souza of @PassengersUnite explains how current policies aren’t working when dealing with EDPs which… pic.twitter.com/n4G15YWp5m — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) September 25, 2023

Are big cities' drug problems the fault of liberal leaders? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (5 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Most of the fentanyl flooding America’s streets comes through our unsecured southern border, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy pointed out.

Most fentanyl starts in China and comes through our southern border, killing 300 Americans a day—that’s like an airliner crashing day after day after day. The media wants Republicans to follow Democrats and ignore this crisis. This is exactly what’s wrong with Washington. pic.twitter.com/J9wfVj1kwA — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) September 29, 2023

In 2022, drug fatalities were the highest among the black and Hispanic population.

“Black and Latino New Yorkers had the highest rates of overdose death and the largest increases in rate from 2021 to 2022,” the agency said.

“Black New Yorkers between the ages of 55 and 84 had the highest rate of overdose death compared to black New Yorkers in other age groups, and New Yorkers of any age.”

These sobering statistics show that Democrats’ lax immigration policies and drug protocols are literally killing their constituents.

In June, NYC officials unveiled a street vending machine that caters to drug addicts by offering free crack pipes.

The City of New York has discovered a new road to instant popularity: Offer crackheads free crack pipes. NYC’s drug-themed vending machine cleaned out of crack pipes overnight: ‘They should re-stock’ https://t.co/LbwOFkCzPY pic.twitter.com/E8AVkWfo8D — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) June 6, 2023

Sadly, New York mirrors the tragic deterioration of other Democrat-controlled cities, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle and San Francisco, where drug overdoses have skyrocketed due to toxic left-wing policies.

☣️💉 The Zombie drug, Tranq (man made opioid fentanyl & xylazine) is now Philadelphia’s largest drug problem & found in poor areas of all major US cities. pic.twitter.com/vkALgMSUHd — Man in a shed (@herbthefox1) September 20, 2023

Imagine spending money to visit San Francisco. The place is a dump filled with zombie drug addicts and career criminals. pic.twitter.com/hik4bgMczw — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 19, 2023

Los Angeles awaits the 12th sanctions package, a $100 billion military aid package to Ukraine, and another NATO summit. All in all, it looks acceptable — living in a tent in the middle of a pile of trash and drug addicts. “Civilized.” pic.twitter.com/2TQReW5AVP — 🅰pocalypsis 🅰pocalypseos 🇷🇺 🇨🇳 🅉 (@apocalypseos) July 12, 2023

Despite this shocking crisis ravaging the nation, Democrats continue to support mass illegal immigration and sending billions of U.S. tax dollars to Ukraine. Why?

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.