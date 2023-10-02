Share
Commentary

Official Release Calls NYC Residents to Carry Emergency Medication for Dying Drug Users

 By Samantha Chang  October 2, 2023 at 9:02am
Under Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency, America’s largest cities — many of them run by Democrats — have devolved into filthy, crime-infested drug dens that endanger public safety.

In the latest tragic illustration, the New York City Department of Health issued an advisory urging all New Yorkers to carry Naloxone — a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose — in response to historic drug fatalities.

“This crisis is killing a New Yorker every three hours and is impacting every individual and family in our city and in our nation,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said.

“Overdose deaths increased by 12 percent from 2021 to 2022, and Fentanyl — an opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine — was detected in 81 percent of drug overdose deaths in New York City,” the Health Department said.

To stem this alarming epidemic, the agency urged all New Yorkers to carry Naloxone with them.

Are big cities' drug problems the fault of liberal leaders?

Most of the fentanyl flooding America’s streets comes through our unsecured southern border, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy pointed out.

In 2022, drug fatalities were the highest among the black and Hispanic population.

“Black and Latino New Yorkers had the highest rates of overdose death and the largest increases in rate from 2021 to 2022,” the agency said.

“Black New Yorkers between the ages of 55 and 84 had the highest rate of overdose death compared to black New Yorkers in other age groups, and New Yorkers of any age.”

These sobering statistics show that Democrats’ lax immigration policies and drug protocols are literally killing their constituents.

In June, NYC officials unveiled a street vending machine that caters to drug addicts by offering free crack pipes.

Sadly, New York mirrors the tragic deterioration of other Democrat-controlled cities, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle and San Francisco, where drug overdoses have skyrocketed due to toxic left-wing policies.

Despite this shocking crisis ravaging the nation, Democrats continue to support mass illegal immigration and sending billions of U.S. tax dollars to Ukraine. Why?

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Conversation