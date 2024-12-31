Officials 'Concerned' About 'Heightened' Threats for New Year's Festivities - Hundreds of Brand New NYPD Officers Called In

The most iconic New Year’s Eve celebration in the U.S. will have extra security on Tuesday.

Times Square in New York City will host around 1 million people on Tuesday, according to CBS News, and Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch are taking no chances with their safety.

An annual assessment from the Department of Homeland Security included a report from the NYPD, which claimed NYC and the U.S. at large continue “to face a heightened and dynamic threat environment amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts, which may contribute to mobilizing a variety of extremists and malicious actors to violence against mass gatherings, iconic locations, and high-profile events,” NBC reported.

While there is no specific threat identified by local, state, and federal agencies, all “remain concerned” that the NYE Celebration in Times Square “could be targeted by people seeking to carry out large protests or acts of violence,” based on the DHS assessment.

The DHS said that these threats will most likely come from individuals wanting to carry out “simple, unsophisticated attacks that are difficult to detect in advance” and that have a high probability of being related to unrest in the Middle East, specifically the Israel-Hamas conflict.

As a result, NYPD is taking no chances and will deploy more officers to the streets.

More than 600 rookie police officers will make their debut at Times Square, Daily News reported. They will be aided by 6 drones flying over the event, several other drones flying over the remainder of the city, veteran officers, plainclothes officers, officers on horseback, K9 units, helicopter and boat units, and Emergency Service officers located on rooftops.

Traditionally, any member of the police academy graduating class — set to graduate next week — will serve their first detail during New Year’s Eve.

“The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration has been a tradition for 120 years now, and we take immense pride in how this historic event showcases the very best of New York City. For the NYPD, it’s not just a celebration of the New Year, but also a tradition introducing our newest police officers to the job,” Tisch said on Monday, per CBS.

“[The rookies] will be out here tomorrow working their first detail and taking their front row seat to the greatest show on earth,” Tisch continued, Daily News reported.

“We’ll make sure each one of those who come here to visit and enjoy the ball drop will be safe,” Adams said, according to NBC.

“There’ll be officers in uniform and out of uniform. We’re going to make sure we have the omnipresence of the blue uniform.”

“Security is everyone’s responsibility, so if you see something, say something, but most importantly, do something. Notify any uniformed personnel in the area,” Adams reminded anyone planning to attend the festivities, CBS reported.

The threats should be taken seriously by all.

The Daily News reported, two years ago one lone individual — self-declared jihadist Trevor Bickford — wielded a machete and attacked three people, including a rookie NYPD officer.

Outside of this event, New York City is already struggling. The city has seen a massive spike in crime over the last several years.

Just days before Christmas an illegal immigrant murdered a woman on the subway by setting her on fire. A police officer was assaulted and robbed in broad daylight on Dec. 18. Central Park is becoming more of a den for thieves than a retreat for those dwelling in the city.

With crimes like these becoming common place, one can only hope screams of joy are the only ones heard as the ball drops at midnight.

