Share
News
This stock photo depicts a man refueling his car at a gas station. Florida officials are now warning that some gas may be contaminated with diesel.
This stock photo depicts a man refueling his car at a gas station. Florida officials are now warning that some gas may be contaminated with diesel. (Xavier Lorenzo / Getty Images)

Officials Warn of 'Widespread Fuel Contamination' at Unknown Number of Gas Stations - This Could Destroy Your Car

 By Richard Moorhead  August 29, 2023 at 7:43am
Share

Think twice about filling up your car with gas at a pump in Florida.

An unclear number of gas stations in the Tampa Bay area have been supplied with fuel contaminated with diesel fuel, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services warned residents that the pumps had been contaminated with the heavy-duty fuel in a Sunday news release.

The agency cited “human error” at the Port of Tampa Bay as cause for the “potentially widespread fuel contamination.”

Trending:
Beloved Olympic Figure Skater, 31, Killed in Tragic Accident

Gas stations supplied by energy company Citgo are at risk of carrying the contaminated fuel.

The state agency indicated that the private company had refused to disclose which specific gas stations had been wrongly laced with the mismatched fuel.

Do you drive a gas-powered car?

However, the state is warning motorists that fuel from the port in question “serves gas stations in the greater Tampa region north to Chiefland, and on the west side of Florida south to Naples.”

The agency later provided a list of specific gas stations to the Tampa Bay Times thought to have been incorrectly provided diesel fuel.

“Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are cleaned,” the state said of the situation.

Citgo itself has stated that affected motorists should fill out a claim on its website, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Related:
Crime-Ridden Dem City Blames Automakers for Stolen Car Crisis in Major Lawsuit

The timing of the mix-up is far from ideal.

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to hit southern Florida in the coming days — in the form of a hurricane.

The fuel mix-up could potentially bring about a situation in which large amounts of Florida motorists are stuck with disabled vehicles on the side of a road in the midst of a hurricane.

Diesel fuel is intended for different forms of engines than those used in most civilian vehicles.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Officials Warn of 'Widespread Fuel Contamination' at Unknown Number of Gas Stations - This Could Destroy Your Car
Crime-Ridden Dem City Blames Automakers for Stolen Car Crisis in Major Lawsuit
Republican Found Dead Inside His Home with Disturbing Stab Wound
Viral Video Shows Scary Self-Driving Shuttle EV Crash Days After Initial Launch
Shock and Heartbreak as Joe the Plumber Dies at 49
See more...

Conversation