Think twice about filling up your car with gas at a pump in Florida.

An unclear number of gas stations in the Tampa Bay area have been supplied with fuel contaminated with diesel fuel, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services warned residents that the pumps had been contaminated with the heavy-duty fuel in a Sunday news release.

The agency cited “human error” at the Port of Tampa Bay as cause for the “potentially widespread fuel contamination.”

We’ve identified a potential fuel contamination at the Port of Tampa and will keep you informed as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/4Ndz3v8vGI — Wilton Simpson (@WiltonSimpson) August 27, 2023

Gas stations supplied by energy company Citgo are at risk of carrying the contaminated fuel.

The state agency indicated that the private company had refused to disclose which specific gas stations had been wrongly laced with the mismatched fuel.

However, the state is warning motorists that fuel from the port in question “serves gas stations in the greater Tampa region north to Chiefland, and on the west side of Florida south to Naples.”

The agency later provided a list of specific gas stations to the Tampa Bay Times thought to have been incorrectly provided diesel fuel.

Update on Port of Tampa Fuel Contamination Below is a list of gas stations impacted by the Port of Tampa fuel contamination. The contamination impacted only gas stations supplied by CITGO. The Tampa Bay region has sufficient, uncontaminated fuel supply for the approaching storm. pic.twitter.com/WFHEnl5GlE — Lawrence McClure (@RepMcClure) August 27, 2023

“Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are cleaned,” the state said of the situation.

Citgo itself has stated that affected motorists should fill out a claim on its website, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The timing of the mix-up is far from ideal.

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to hit southern Florida in the coming days — in the form of a hurricane.

Tropical Storm #Idalia is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane before a mid-week landfall. Floridians should prepare now for heavy rain, flooding and power outages. Stay tuned to your local emergency management and @FLSERT for any evacuation orders issued today. pic.twitter.com/L5J1LHjFRf — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 28, 2023

The fuel mix-up could potentially bring about a situation in which large amounts of Florida motorists are stuck with disabled vehicles on the side of a road in the midst of a hurricane.

Diesel fuel is intended for different forms of engines than those used in most civilian vehicles.

