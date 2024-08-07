No one can deny that female athletes often exhibit a toughness that rivals or exceeds that of their male counterparts.

For proof, look no further than Netherlands field hockey star Joosje Burg, who took a hard shot to the nose that left her face bloodied during her team’s Olympic semifinal match against Argentina on Wednesday, according to the U.K.’s Sun.

Burg’s ghastly injury caused a delay as medics tended to her.

Then, the Dutch star created an Olympic moment for the ages while undoubtedly cementing her status as a heroine to young field hockey players everywhere.

Rather than leave the match, Burg re-entered play sporting a new jersey with impromptu numbers made of tape. Her old jersey, of course, had blood stains.

On the social media platform X, one user marveled at both the jersey and the injury.

“The Dutch staff making a jersey number out of masking tape has officially sent me. Also Joosje Burg you are made of metal cos look at your nose girl. How have you gone on the pitch for the second half #Hockey,” the user wrote.

The Dutch staff making a jersey number out of masking tape has officially sent me 🤣🤣 Also Joosje Burg you are made of metal cos look at your nose girl 😭 How have you gone on the pitch for the second half #Hockey — anu (@anupadu13) August 7, 2024

Speaking of Burg’s nose, here is a photo of the injury and the medics’ tape job:

#Paris2024 #Olympics

Hockey #NEDARG

Balletje keihard in haar gezicht gekregen 😱

Maar

Joosje Burg is terug 💪 pic.twitter.com/YVSZIp0UF5 — Boertje Pummel (@BoertjePummel) August 7, 2024

Readers who know little about the style and speed of play in field hockey can get a sense of both from the following 2022 clip of Burg in action:

De Nederlandse vrouwen walsten vanmiddag over de Verenigde Staten heen: 10-0, door onder meer de eerste Oranje-hattrick van Yibbi Jansen; De 9-0 van Joosje Burg was het 𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗲 Nederlandse doelpunt in de FIH Pro League. [beelden @ZiggoSport] pic.twitter.com/1rrxRsuqeM — Ramon Min 📶 (@MijlpaalMin) April 3, 2022

According to The Hockey Paper, the 27-year-old Burg has visualized her late father sitting in the stands during the Olympics.

“I see him as if he is sitting there,” she said.

Are you watching the Olympics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

To say the least, her father, who passed away in 2019, would be proud of his daughter’s toughness.

In a broader sense, of course, the world will be better off once these woke and blasphemous Olympics finally end.

When they do, however, they will have provided no greater showcase of human resilience than what Burg demonstrated on Wednesday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.