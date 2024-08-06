Swimmer Banished from Olympic Village for Creating 'Inappropriate Atmosphere'

The Paris Olympics drama continued Monday when a 20-year-old Paraguayan swimmer was kicked out of the Olympic Village.

The swimmer, Luana Alonso, failed to advance out of the women’s 100-meter butterfly semifinals on July 27.

Alonso promptly announced she was retiring from the sport, but still remained with the team in Paris.

That is until she was kicked out of the Olympic Village for “creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay,” according to the New York Post.

Instead of supporting her teammates during their events, Alonso chose to take a trip to Disneyland.

Additionally, Alonso walked around the Olympic Village in “skimpy clothing” while socializing with others.

“Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay,” said Larissa Schaerer, head of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee.

“We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes’ Village.”

Alonso announced her retirement from the sport via a post on Instagram.

“It’s official now! I’m retiring from swimming, thank you all so much for your support!” Alonso wrote after failing to advance, according to a translation.

“Sorry Paraguay. I just have to say thank you!”

“Swimming: thank you for allowing me to dream, you taught me to fight, to try, perseverance, sacrifice, discipline and many more things,” she wrote in another post, according to the Post.

Alonso wasn’t the first swimmer to be banned from the Olympic Village.

On July 28, 22-year-old Team Brazil swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira was kicked out after being caught sneaking out of the athletes’ village without first asking for permission.

But causing more drama over the Olympics than either of those two athletes was the Paris Games Opening Ceremony.

The opening featured a recreation of Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting of Jesus’s last supper with His disciples.

Jesus and His disciples were replaced with drag queens, queer activists and a dancing, seemingly naked man, painted blue.

Also included in the Opening Ceremony were various occult symbols and imagery supportive of the incredibly murderous, anti-religious French Revolution of the late 18th century.

