Olympic Three-Way Tie? Country at Heart of USA Gymnastics Medal Controversy Offers Odd Solution

The drama surrounding the bronze medal at the gymnastics floor routine continues to get weirder.

For the unaware, the 2024 Paris Olympics have already been rife with controversy, including everything from a highly polarizing set of bookend ceremonies to a nigh-toxic river to the timeless question of “What is a woman?“

Given that, it should be little surprise that there is still an ugly controversy hanging over the Summer Games despite them ending on Sunday.

To wit, on Aug. 5, U.S. women’s gymnast Jordan Chiles won the bronze medal in the floor routine competition.

It came with great controversy because Chiles’ winning score was ultimately updated after Team USA challenged the result.

The gymnast she beat out, a Romanian, was less than thrilled with the decision.

Many on social media decried the decision, feeling that not only was Chiles not the rightful winner of the bronze medal, but that the Olympics were trying to pander to leftists with an all-black podium.

(Chiles, Team USA star Simone Biles and Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade won bronze, silver, and gold, respectively.)

Just a day later, the Romanian Gymnast Federation (FRG) challenged that decision, and won, according to Fox News.

Chiles was subsequently stripped of her bronze medal.

An appeal from Team USA was ultimately denied, though the team argued it had video evidence supporting Chiles’ claim to the bronze medal.

That all being said, the FRG — which could’ve easily just stayed on the sidelines and accepted its new bronze medal — is now pushing back on Chiles losing her bronze medal altogether.

According to Forbes, the FRG “never agreed” that Chiles should’ve lost her medal.

The organization offered a slightly more diplomatic solution to the quagmire: Have three ladies split the bronze.

Fox News reported, “The FRG also wanted [the Center of Arbitration for Sport] to change Maneca-Voinea’s score to 13.800 because officials believed a penalty was given without basis.

“Additionally, the FRG wanted the CAS to award all three gymnasts the bronze medal.

“The CAS denied the other requests and only ruled on Chiles‘ score.”

It’s unclear what paths Team USA has left — new evidence or no — given the CAS ruling.

But while the issue remains in abeyance, according to USA Today, Romania is planning on awarding the contested bronze medal to its gymnast on Friday.

There have been plenty of ties for Olympic medals before, including some rarer three-way ties. If two athletes split a silver medal, there will be no bronze awarded.

