Oops: Student Loan Company Sends Father 55,000 Copies of Same Letter

These days, it’s rare to get letters in the mail that aren’t bills, notifications of some negative sort or just plain junk. The days of handwritten correspondence have gone by the wayside, and even many bills and account statements have gone digital.

But some still stick to paper notifications, and when there’s a glitch in the sender’s system, the problem can be greatly magnified — as one poor dad from Twinsburg, Ohio, found out.

Dan Cain and his wife knew they’d get a letter from College Ave Student Loan Co. regarding a loan they had taken out for their daughter’s school fees. While getting that kind of mail is generally a bit of a pain, Cain had no idea just what he was in for.

When he went to the post office to pick up the mail, the person at the front desk directed him to drive around to the back since the amount of mail was too great to bring out the front.

TRENDING: Former Obama Adviser Bashes Pelosi: 'I Just Don't Recognize the Democratic Party'

As it turned out, Cain hadn’t received one tidy statement regarding the loan: He’d received 55,000 copies of the same letter, all stacked in bins, and he was stuck to deal with them.

“I was shocked,” Cain told WOIO-TV in Cleveland.

“Are you kidding me?” he said. “Who makes that kind of mistake?”

Even with his truck, Cain had to make two trips to get all 79 bins of letters from the post office to a stack in his garage.

“The 55,000 letters that were delivered to the customer in Twinsburg, Ohio, is not something we see often,” U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman Naddia Dhalai said, according to CNN.

“However, the Postal Service is committed to providing the best customer service so every piece of mail we receive will be delivered to our customers,” she said.

Cain estimates that this “glitch” cost the loan company thousands of dollars, and the even greater irony is that the amount on the statement wasn’t even right: It had used an incorrect interest rate.

Doubly useless, the stack of letters will sit until Cain figures out what to do with them.

RELATED: Military Vet Collapses on 'Antiques Roadshow' When He Learns the Value of His Watch

“I just may start a fire, a bonfire, and burn it all,” he said, laughing.

College Ave Student Loan Co. has assured Cain it will send an updated notice, but even if that comes in the form of one, single, corrected statement, Cain still has 55,000 letters to deal with in some form or fashion.

“I just hope it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “I might just have to return to sender.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.