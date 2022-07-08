Op-Ed: Dobbs Ruling Triggered 3 Big Hypocritical Acts from the Left

The Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson was a big victory for the pro-life movement. Many on the left resorted to tactics they claim are immoral or invalid when they accuse their opponents of using them.

Here are three examples of pro-abortionists exposing their hypocrisy in response to the ruling.

Racism Towards Justice Clarence Thomas

All the justices who voted in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade faced harsh criticism, but none more than Justice Clarence Thomas.

Leftists constantly accuse conservatives of being racist. However, in response to the ruling, actor Samuel L. Jackson used a variant of the “Uncle Tom” slur against Thomas.

“How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!!” he tweeted, referring to the 1967 Supreme Court decision that legalized interracial marriage.

How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 25, 2022



As a result, the hashtag #UncleClarence trended on Twitter, and there was no condemnation of it from the left.

Calling the Supreme Court Illegitimate

After the ruling, many liberals claimed the court is illegitimate and that it needs to be expanded.

In 2020, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to attend then-President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech because of his “lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution.”

After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution. None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020



But after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, AOC chanted with pro-abortion protesters that the decision was “illegitimate” and that people should take to the streets to protest. After claiming that Trump subverted the Constitution, she is trying to subvert the Supreme Court’s authority.

When it comes to rulings such as Roe v. Wade or Obergefell v. Hodges, which nationalized same-sex marriage, AOC and other leftists would never call them illegitimate.

Conservatives, on the other hand, do not believe the Supreme Court is illegitimate whenever it issues a ruling we disagree with.

Violent Protests

There is also a clear double standard when it comes to violent protests. For example, Democrats like Rep. Maxine Waters immediately condemned the protests that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Yes! We must investigate the security breach at the Capitol today. I warned our Caucus and had an hour long conversation with the Chief of Police 4days ago. He assured me the terrorists would not be allowed on the plaza & Capitol secured. What the hell? — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 7, 2021

Many violent protests took place in the aftermath of the Dobbs ruling, including at Arizona’s state Capitol.

Pro-life pregnancy centers have also been attacked by far-left abortion activists ever since the draft opinion overturning Roe was leaked in May.

Waters has been silent about all this violence.

All forms of violence must be condemned, whether it was in response to the 2020 election or to this court ruling. Unfortunately, the far-left does not hold this view consistently.

The response to the Dobbs decision once again shows how hypocritical the left is whenever the Supreme Court does not enforce its agenda.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

