Owners Planned To Euthanize 10-Year-Old Corgi To Make Room for New Puppy

For a 10-year-old Corgi named Munchkin living in a Las Vegas home, it was out with the old and in with the new.

With a lifespan of 12-15 years, Munchkin’s owners considered him to be too old to remain in their family and gave him the boot in order to make room for a new puppy.

Rather than try to re-home their pet, the owners took Munchkin to a local veterinarian office and requested the dog be euthanized, KVVU reported.

But the veterinary staff convinced the owners not to euthanize Munchkin, who was in good health.

Instead, the staff persuaded Munchkin’s former owners to surrender the dog, believing Munchkin could live a very happy life with a family who would commit to loving him throughout his senior doggy years.

TRENDING: California Boat Tragedy Hits Close to Home for Hollywood Star Rob Lowe: 'A Boat I've Been on Many Times'

Munchkin was moved to A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, where he was soon adopted by Michele Padilla and her family.

Padilla has another senior dog, Bucky, who quickly became Munchkin’s new best friend as he settled into his home.

“He’s perfectly healthy, he has a wonderful disposition. It just seems crazy to me,” Padilla told KVVU of Munchkin’s heart-wrenching story.

“Unfortunately, this happens more than anyone of us would like to know. Munchkin was very lucky. It does happen that they kind of get dumped.”

Munchkin’s new family has been documenting his life on Instagram.

Padilla said Munchkin has been soaking up all the love she and her kids have to offer.

RELATED: Woman in Bahamas Brings 97 Dogs into Her Home To Protect Them from Hurricane Dorian

“He’s just a fun-loving amazing dude. Never without a smile.” Padilla said.

As Munchkin’s story spreads, Padilla hopes it will spur others on to consider adopting an older dog.

“I’d love for as many people as possible to get out there and adopt those senior dogs,” she said.

“And really give a chance to a senior dog that needs it and could use it and will love you for the rest of their lives.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.