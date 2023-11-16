Palestinian Officials Cancel Christmas Celebration at the Site of Jesus' Birth for the First Time in Years

Christians come to the West Bank community of Bethlehem at Christmas to honor the birth of the Prince of Peace.

But this year, the community is putting terrorists first.

“Bethlehem Municipality crews announced the dismantling of Christmas decorations installed several years ago in the city’s neighborhoods and removing all festive appearances in honor of the martyrs and in solidarity with our people in Gaza,” the municipality wrote Tuesday on Facebook.







A spokesman for the community elaborated to the U.K.’s Telegraph.

“This year the situation in Bethlehem is unprecedented and the mood and vibes are extremely sad, and that is exactly what the world should see, and realize that these are not normal circumstances,” he said.

“Bethlehem should send out its own message of condolence and mourning.”

The spokesman blamed the change on Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza, which came in response to the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attacks that killed 1,200 people in southern Israel.

Do you celebrate Christmas? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The reason is the general situation in Palestine; people are not really into any celebration, they are sad, angry and upset; our people in Gaza are being massacred and killed in cold blood,” he said.

“Therefore, it is not appropriate at all to have such festivities while there is a massacre happening in Gaza and attacks in the West Bank,” the spokesman said.

Jesus’ birthplace removes all Christmas decorations in honor of Hamas ‘martyrs’ -“First they come for the Saturday people, then they come for the Sunday people”. https://t.co/ZlxV4DwuJf — AdinaZ 🇺🇸🇮🇱🤌🏼 🪬⚖️ (@lackboys3) November 16, 2023

He said individuals could still come to Manger Square to pray and traditional Christmas services still will be held.

In reporting about Bethlehem’s gesture of solidarity with the terrorists of Hamas, the U.K.’s Daily Mail noted that this is the first year in living memory the place of Jesus’ birth has not been decorated.

According to the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, the site of the current church has been identified as the location of the birth of Jesus since the 2nd century, with the first church on the site erected in 339.

Indicative of the times, Hamas took credit for an attack Thursday on an Israel security checkpoint between Bethlehem and Jerusalem, according to Reuters.

Six Israeli security force members were wounded. All three Palestinian attackers were killed.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.