No one gets to be speaker of the House of Representatives without having sharp elbows — but most politicians don’t use them on little girls.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was caught in a video doing exactly that during the swearing-in ceremony for the newest elected Republican member of the House.

And conservative actor James Woods has been making sure everyone knows it — including the girl’s mother.

In a Twitter post published Sunday night, newly elected Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas blasted Pelosi for elbowing the girl during a photo op that followed Flores’ swearing-in on Tuesday, as Fox News reported.

The video was posted to Twitter by Woods, a man whose social media skill set is perfect for driving leftists bananas.

“I love this princess stood her ground, while Nancy showed her true colors,” Woods wrote.

I love this princess stood her ground, while Nancy showed her true colors. pic.twitter.com/17ArfkD3MG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 27, 2022

And Flores took it from there.

I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!! https://t.co/TA50EntDoq — Mayra Flores For Congress (@MayraFlores2022) June 27, 2022

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” she wrote. “She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

Well, that’s the kind of thing that should go without saying. Along with, just to pull an example out of the air, no one should try to assassinate a Supreme Court justice over an opinion he’s voting on, or organize demonstrations outside the homes of Supreme Court justices to try to illegally influence their opinions.

And maybe it should even be understood that no major political party should endorse barbarous violence that turns the cities of the United States into burning war zones, at ruinous cost, and even results in the loss of life. (Even the left-wing U.K. Guardian placed the death toll from the 2020 rioting at 25, while pointing out that, of course, the demonstrations that year were “overwhelmingly peaceful.”)

But Pelosi’s a Democrat, and for 21st century Democrats, violence is, as leftist radical H. Rap Brown said back in the 1967, as “American as cherry pie.”

Now, what Pelosi did might be small potatoes compared to the left’s more infamous moments lately — she didn’t torch a cop with a homemade flamethrower, for instance.

In fact, it was kind of tame, even by Pelosi’s own standards. When she indulged in a nationally televised temper tantrum back in February 2020 and ripped up then-President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, there was little doubt she would have ripped off the chief executive’s head, too, if she was in any kind of position to do so.

But there’s no denying she was willing to employ physical force against another person to get her way. The fact that it was a political rival’s child just adds to the whole Cruella de Vil vibe that Pelosi has about perfected.

And it also fit at least one definition of the word “violence.” The Webster’s New World College dictionary’s third definition of the word is an “unjust or callous use of force or power, as in violating another’s rights, sensibilities, etc.” That elbow looked pretty callous. And as to violating rights and sensibilities, being a young girl getting elbowed by an older woman with the cameras running probably feels a good deal like a violation of something very similar to that. (Or an attempted violation. Flores’ daughter wasn’t giving an inch.)

But it was also a personification of Democratic hypocrisy. The incredibly wealthy, incredibly privileged, incredibly liberal and incredibly white politician literally elbowing a young, brown girl who just got too close for comfort.

The distaste on Pelosi’s face — like a country club matron being confronted with uppity help — was evident even with that perennial plastic smile plastered on her face.

Flores had plenty of supporters on social media, who jumped to rake Pelosi over the coals for the casually entitled arrogance.

Nancy Pelosi ELBOWS the little daughter of new GOP Congresswoman Mayra Flores — what a witch. pic.twitter.com/nTLrUhEJbp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 26, 2022

That’s her vodka holding hand. She likes that one free in case a drink comes by — J.T. Marlin (@WoodstockDiddy) June 27, 2022

Pelosi is trash — Gain (@GainUSA2020) June 27, 2022

But Flores isn’t afraid of Pelosi. After winning an upset victory on June 14 in the Lone State’s 34th Congressional District, the Republican is ready for work. (The fact that her elections is being seen as a harbinger of November’s midterms can’t make Pelosi very happy either.)

On Friday, the same day Pelosi and other Democrats were going into spasms over the Supreme Court ruling overturning abortion, the staunchly pro-life Flores publicly praised the Almighty for the decision.

I thank God for the Supreme Court’s historic decision today. It is clear that the Constitution never created a right to abortion, and this ruling rightly returns the authority to regulate abortion back to the people and their elected representatives in the states. — Mayra Flores For Congress (@MayraFlores2022) June 24, 2022

“I thank God for the Supreme Court’s historic decision today,” she wrote. “It is clear that the Constitution never created a right to abortion, and this ruling rightly returns the authority to regulate abortion back to the people and their elected representatives in the states. All life is precious, and today life won.”

Flores will face the voters again in a general election in November, but it’s clear from these words that she’s not one to back down — to Pelosi or anyone else.

And it looks like her daughter isn’t either.

