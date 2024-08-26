Gunfire barked Sunday night in Allentown, Pennsylvania, as the city’s annual Dominican Festival was taking place.

Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said the gunfire began with two groups of people shooting at one another, according to Lehigh Valley News.

Police also opened fire during the 6:45 p.m. incident at Allentown’s City Center, he said.

A report from WTXF-TV said four people were hospitalized.

“Right now it appears there are no fatalities and no Allentown police officers that were injured,” Holihan said, according to Lehigh Valley News.

Holihan said police do not know the motive for the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is continuing. No arrests had been announced as of Monday morning.

“APD took quick, decisive action and there is no ongoing danger to the public,” Mayor Matt Tuerk said in a post on X.

“I’m incredibly disappointed that people are making bad choices in Allentown. Our neighbors have no patience for those that would make our streets unsafe,” he posted.

“This behavior is unacceptable and we will continue to take the necessary steps to protect everyone from harm,” he wrote.

Witness Madison Rivera said she saw police chasing a car she believed to be involved in the incident.

The car police were chasing rear-ended the car she was a passenger in, then roared off with police in pursuit.

Democratic state Rep. Josh Siegel chided “the few who lack respect for its laws.”

“I’m appalled by yet another incident of violence in my district staining our city streets with blood and depriving our residents and neighbors of peace of mind,” he said.

“Violent perpetrators will never be victorious though, and Allentown will not let them deprive our community of the safety it deserves,” he said.

