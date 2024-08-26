Share
News

Pennsylvania Dominican Festival Ends in Chaotic Shootout Between Two Groups - Police Forced to Open Fire

 By Jack Davis  August 26, 2024 at 8:57am
Share

Gunfire barked Sunday night in Allentown, Pennsylvania, as the city’s annual Dominican Festival was taking place.

Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said the gunfire began with two groups of people shooting at one another, according to Lehigh Valley News.

Police also opened fire during the 6:45 p.m. incident at Allentown’s City Center, he said.

A report from WTXF-TV said four people were hospitalized.

“Right now it appears there are no fatalities and no Allentown police officers that were injured,” Holihan said, according to Lehigh Valley News.

Trending:
Boeing Staffers 'Humiliated' as Elon Musk's SpaceX Steps in to Save Stranded Astronauts: Report

Holihan said police do not know the motive for the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is continuing. No arrests had been announced as of Monday morning.

“APD took quick, decisive action and there is no ongoing danger to the public,” Mayor Matt Tuerk said in a post on X.

Should crime be punished more harshly?

“I’m incredibly disappointed that people are making bad choices in Allentown. Our neighbors have no patience for those that would make our streets unsafe,” he posted.

“This behavior is unacceptable and we will continue to take the necessary steps to protect everyone from harm,” he wrote.

Witness Madison Rivera said she saw police chasing a car she believed to be involved in the incident.

The car police were chasing rear-ended the car she was a passenger in, then roared off with police in pursuit.

Related:
Wealthy Texas Attorney Killed by His Own Wife, Who Then Pulled Trigger on Herself in Horrifying Bloodbath: Report

Democratic state Rep. Josh Siegel chided “the few who lack respect for its laws.”

“I’m appalled by yet another incident of violence in my district staining our city streets with blood and depriving our residents and neighbors of peace of mind,” he said.

“Violent perpetrators will never be victorious though, and Allentown will not let them deprive our community of the safety it deserves,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Pennsylvania Dominican Festival Ends in Chaotic Shootout Between Two Groups - Police Forced to Open Fire
Boeing Staffers 'Humiliated' as Elon Musk's SpaceX Steps in to Save Stranded Astronauts: Report
Secret Service Pulls RFK Jr.'s Protection After He Suspends Campaign and Backs Trump
Wealthy Texas Attorney Killed by His Own Wife, Who Then Pulled Trigger on Herself in Horrifying Bloodbath: Report
Federal Judge Rules Breonna Taylor's Death Was Caused by Her Boyfriend, Tosses Felony Charges Against Ex-Police Officers
See more...

Conversation