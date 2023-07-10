Share
News
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, accompanied by her ministerial team, speaks during a news conference at the Government Palace in Lima on May 3.
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, accompanied by her ministerial team, speaks during a news conference at the Government Palace in Lima on May 3. (Cris Bouroncle - AFP / Getty Images)

Peru Declares State of Emergency Over Surge in Strange Neurological Ailment

 By Jack Davis  July 10, 2023 at 2:19pm
Share

A recent spike in a rare disease has led the government of Peru to declare a state of emergency.

On Saturday, Peru declared a 90-day nationwide emergency after an increase in Guillain-Barré syndrome cases, according to the government’s Andina news agency.

To date, 182 cases of Guillain-Barré have been reported this year, with 31 hospitalizations and four deaths, the health ministry said.

Trending:
UFC Fighter Climbs Over Cage to Get to Trump - People Amazed After Finding Out Where He's From

Peru has grappled with the disease before.

In a roughly 60-day period between May and July 2019, health officials diagnosed 683 suspected or confirmed cases in Peru, according to a study posted on the U.S. National Institutes of Health website.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barré “is a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your hands and feet are usually the first symptoms.”

Should the United States be investigating this surge?

“These sensations can quickly spread, eventually paralyzing your whole body. In its most severe form Guillain-Barré syndrome is a medical emergency. Most people with the condition must be hospitalized to receive treatment,” the site said, noting that the cause is unknown.

The Mayo Clinic added that “two-thirds of patients report symptoms of an infection in the six weeks preceding.”

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte ordered that $3.3 million be spent on beefing up patient care, screening and reporting on the outbreak.

So far this year, the disease has struck 18 of Peru’s 24 departments.

Related:
Terrifying New Report About What Led to Madonna's Hospitalization: 'Had to Be Brought Back from the Dead'

The spike in cases “negatively affects the continuity of health services, as there are not enough strategic resources to respond to the volume and complexity of the cases in the different health facilities,” the official declaration of emergency said.



The order calls for the acquisition of 7,587 vials of immunoglobulin. Although there is no cure for Guillain-Barré, immunoglobulin is used to treat the symptoms.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Peru Declares State of Emergency Over Surge in Strange Neurological Ailment
Prominent Democratic Ex-Lawmaker and Party Leader Dies After Accident
White House Staffers Attempt to Avoid Alone Time with Biden Due to His Repeated Vulgar Outbursts: Report
Arrest Made After Phone Left at Restaurant Is Found to Hold Footage of Numerous Boys Being Raped
'Focused on the Mission': Purple Heart Army Veteran Announces 2024 Run Against Vulnerable Senate Democrat
See more...

Conversation