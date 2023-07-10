A recent spike in a rare disease has led the government of Peru to declare a state of emergency.

On Saturday, Peru declared a 90-day nationwide emergency after an increase in Guillain-Barré syndrome cases, according to the government’s Andina news agency.

To date, 182 cases of Guillain-Barré have been reported this year, with 31 hospitalizations and four deaths, the health ministry said.

✅ El Gobierno, a través del D. S n.º 019-2023-SA, declaró a nivel nacional la emergencia sanitaria por el síndrome de Guillain Barré (SGB), a fin de adoptar las acciones necesarias para proteger la salud y vida de la población. Conoce la Sala situacional del #SGB. pic.twitter.com/kyFQxJbWKc — Ministerio de Salud (@Minsa_Peru) July 8, 2023

Peru has grappled with the disease before.

In a roughly 60-day period between May and July 2019, health officials diagnosed 683 suspected or confirmed cases in Peru, according to a study posted on the U.S. National Institutes of Health website.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barré “is a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your hands and feet are usually the first symptoms.”

“These sensations can quickly spread, eventually paralyzing your whole body. In its most severe form Guillain-Barré syndrome is a medical emergency. Most people with the condition must be hospitalized to receive treatment,” the site said, noting that the cause is unknown.

The Mayo Clinic added that “two-thirds of patients report symptoms of an infection in the six weeks preceding.”

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte ordered that $3.3 million be spent on beefing up patient care, screening and reporting on the outbreak.

So far this year, the disease has struck 18 of Peru’s 24 departments.

JUST IN: State of emergency declared in Peru following a rise in cases of GUILLAIN-BARRE SYNDROME, a rare disease that ATTACKS the human nervous system… WONDER WHAT CAUSED THIS? 🤔 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 10, 2023

The spike in cases “negatively affects the continuity of health services, as there are not enough strategic resources to respond to the volume and complexity of the cases in the different health facilities,” the official declaration of emergency said.







The order calls for the acquisition of 7,587 vials of immunoglobulin. Although there is no cure for Guillain-Barré, immunoglobulin is used to treat the symptoms.

