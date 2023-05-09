PETA Resorts to Extreme Blasphemy, Literally Rewrites God's Words to Support Their Agenda

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, perhaps better known by their acronym PETA, has always just been an eminently dislikable bunch.

They combine some of the worst aspects of rampant leftism in so much that they are particularly adept at finding a grievance where there quite literally isn’t one.

Whether it’s hand-wringing over turkey “sexual assault” or the oh-so-offensive use of the terms “bullpen” and “horsecollar” in baseball and football, respectively, PETA is the manifestation of that one person you derisively tell, “Oh, I bet you’re fun at parties.”

But as obnoxious and annoying as PETA is, that’s largely all they’ve been. It’s the kind of activist organization you forget is there until the next dumb thing they do.

This latest “grievance” from PETA, however, is beyond the pale — even for a group that has no moral qualms about maligning a dead person (on his birthday, no less).

You see, PETA thinks that it, for some inexplicable lapse in sanity, has the authority to rewrite the Bible that, according to those loons, is “used to justify all forms of oppression.”

“The Bible has long been used to justify all forms of oppression, so we’ve used ChatGPT to make it clear that a loving God would never endorse exploitation of or cruelty to animals,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a news release.

Specifically, PETA announced that it was using ChatGPT, the AI chatbot, to give the Book of Genesis a “modern makeover.”

“In the beginning, all animals were treated with respect, according to PETA, which has given the Bible’s Book of Genesis a modern makeover using ChatGPT to send a can’t-be-missed animal rights message filled with vegan teachings,” the release stated. “PETA hopes the new, cruelty-free Story of Creation will appeal to Generation Z, 73 percent of whom identify as animal rights activists.

“In THE BOOK: PETA’s Version of the Creation Story, animals are referred to as ‘beings’ rather than ‘beasts’ or ‘creatures’ — and plant fibers, like hemp and bamboo, are used in place of animal skins for clothing, as no one with any fashion or moral sense would wear animal skins in the 21st century.

“Among other new interpretations, in Genesis Chapter 22, Abraham travels to the land of Moriah and befriends a gentle lamb to show his reverence and respect for God’s creation, rather than slaughtering a ram to demonstrate his faith — much as human sacrifice, once a reality, is now outlawed all over the world.”

“It took God only six days to create the entire world, but we realized it would take us years to rewrite the whole Bible, which is why we’ve started with just the first book,” Newkirk added.

So yes, PETA not only had the gall to write its own bible, but also to charge people $3.99 to get it.

It’s tough to know where to start with the audacity and blasphemous nature of PETA’s latest, grotesque stunt, but here’s a good one: The Ten Commandments.

Even at it’s most rudimentary understanding, PETA is rather flagrantly running afoul of the first three Commandments.

The First Commandment warns against putting false idols over God. Claiming that an artificial intelligence chatbot even approximates God in any way, shape, or form is wickedly arrogant and evil.

The Second Commandment warns about there being no idols. Actually, PETA runs afoul of this Commandment in perpetuity, given the way in which they idolize animals and dare to put them on equal footing with humans, creations in God’s own image.

The Third Commandment warns against using the Lord’s name in vain. It’s hard to think of a more vain use for the Lord’s name than to attribute completely fabricated falsehoods as His word.

But take a step back from any biblical implications, and it’s easy to see (and feel) that what PETA is doing is just wrong and evil.

Even if you’re of a different religious denomination, it’s rather apparent how foul PETA’s latest stunt is.

Think about it.

Human beings are claiming that their man-made creation knows better than God and is trying to usurp His word.

It’s almost impossible to top that level of blasphemous hubris.

