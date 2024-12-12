Share
Comedian Rob Schneider, seen at an event in February, said his new media organization plans to start airing the new show before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Jan. 20.
Comedian Rob Schneider, seen at an event in February, said his new media organization plans to start airing the new show before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Jan. 20.

Rob Schneider Announces He's Aiming to Take Down 'The View' with New Show

 By Jack Davis  December 12, 2024 at 4:53pm
In what was billed as a “major media announcement,” comedian Rob Schneider announced that he will be creating a morning talk show that will challenge “The View.”

“No Apologies Media, my new company, we’re going to do an all-ladies talk show that won’t be like ‘The View,’’” Schneider, speaking during a “Fox News @ Night” interview, said in a video posted to X.

Asked whether the show would be the opposite of “The View,” Schneider said, “It could be,” adding, “It will be the opposite, because this will be entertaining. It’ll be funny,” he said.

“It’ll have funny women on it that are going to tell jokes and have funny stories, and health and wellness,” he said.

Schneider said he will seek to attract people who now watch “The View.”

“We’re going to compete with them, yeah. I don’t know if it’s the same time slot. We’re not going to announce who’s doing the show yet, but that’s what’s happening now. And it’s official. So now we’re moving ahead,” he said.

He said that the show will debut before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Will you watch this new show?

The hosts will be “household names, and you’re going to love it,” he said.

“It’s going to be a funny show, not going to be, like, drowning people in politics. It’s not going to be shaming people and making people wince,” he said.

Later in the interview, Schneider said “The View” was just “sniping and trying to make people feel terrible.”

“People are sick of it; people don’t want to have the politics,” he said.

“We’re going to have an entertaining show with people from all over America. We’re not trying to just bring people who are angry and bitter and reinforcing their political echo chamber,” he said.

Schneider said that in the current environment “we have an opportunity in America to move away from the politics. We have an opportunity to make America healthy again.

Schneider’s company has issued an open call for names for the project.

Schneider’s book “You Can Do It!” calls for Americans to speak up and defend their First Amendment rights, according to Fox News.

“Now’s the time to stand up. Now’s the time for courage. I mean, this government and our freedoms require something — eternal vigilance. Or we’ll lose it,” Schneider said.

