Apologists for Planned Parenthood’s sinister mission will have to sink even further into denial now that a recently discovered memo details the various goals of the institution.

Conservative influencer Matt Walsh tweeted about the unearthed 1969 Jaffe Memo, which was allegedly written by eugenicist and Planned Parenthood Vice President Frederick Jaffe and listed various strategies needed for achieving population control.

Reminder that in 1969 Planned Parenthood produced a memo recommending strategies for population control. These include “restructuring the family,” encouragement of increased homosexuality, tax funded abortion, and sterilization. They then went on and implemented all of these. pic.twitter.com/rvARLpD9g8 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 20, 2022

Sir Francis Galton coined the term “eugenics” in 1883 which inspired fear of “race degeneration” in countries like Germany, which infamously applied many of Galton’s theories to their master race ideologies under Nazi rule.

Margaret Sanger — founder of Planned Parenthood — also drew greatly from the tenets of eugenics to act on her belief that immigrants, blacks, the poor and mentally challenged should be systematically filtered out of the American gene pool via sterilization, birth control and abortion.

Among the various strategies listed by the Planned Parenthood executive under the column labeled “Social Constraints” were “compulsory education of children,” “encourage increased homosexuality,” “encourage women to work” and “post-pone or avoid marriage.”

Other alarming categories for these strategies included “Economic Deterrents” like “reduce/eliminate paid maternity leave benefits” and “require women to work and provide few childcare facilities.”

More strategies were listed that now seem oddly familiar: “abortion and sterilization on-demand,” “allow harmless contraceptives to be distributed nonmedically,” “improve contraceptive technology,” “discouragement of private home ownership” and “make contraception truly available and accessible.”

Do you think that this has been the left's plan all along? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Reading from this eugenicist wish list, it is alarming how many of these strategies are currently commonplace in the United States.

Government schools are pushing radical mandatory curriculum, homosexuality is glorified and on display everywhere, women are working more but earning salaries that barely cover the astronomical costs of daycare and the average marriage age of Americans continues to rise.

Home ownership is also at record lows today, with most young Americans forced to rent small apartments unfit for family rearing.

The only victory achieved against this agenda in our time would be the repealing of Roe v. Wade, which certainly struck a blow to the strategy of making abortions widely accessible — something the Democrats will certainly use as a rallying cry this November.

“So the eugenicists, they told us exactly what they were going to do and why they were going to do it. And then they did it and are still doing it now,” Walsh said in a recent interview, according to LIFESITE.

Highlighting that there yet remains unachieved goals on the list and that things like “compulsory abortion for out-of-wedlock pregnancies” remain on the macabre wish list, Walsh observed that “a great many of them have” already been put into effect.

It should be of concern to those paying attention, then, to see which initiatives the organization and its acolytes will attempt to establish next.

Rev. Jesse Jackson was quoted during the 1977 March for Life as having said, “What happens … to the moral fabric of a nation that accepts the aborting of the life of a baby without a pang of conscience?”

Jackson also astutely equated abortion with slavery.

In 1977, Jackson wrote a 1,000-word essay for the National Right to Life News, stating that, “If one accepts the position that life is private, and therefore you have the right to do with it as you please, one must also accept the conclusion of that logic. That was the premise of slavery. You could not protest the existence or treatment of slaves on the plantation because that was private and therefore outside your right to be concerned.”

Regardless of your religious convictions, I’d encourage anyone who plans to support Planned Parenthood in the future to seriously consider the disturbing mission behind such an organization and how you may unwittingly be contributing to racial genocide and societal collapse in our time.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.