Planned Parenthood Supporter Katy Perry Releases Song Celebrating Her Own Pregnancy

Planned Parenthood supporter Katy Perry has announced her own pregnancy in a new music video, a celebration that runs counter to the abortion industry’s business of death.

The Perry video, “Never Worn White,” was released Thursday.

“Honestly, I was getting way too fat to hide it, so I was like, ‘Well, I think this song would be a great reveal! Let’s start there,” Perry told SiriusXM host Mike Piff. “And that’s how I communicate things — I communicate through music.”

Years before Perry communicated the good news through music, she took to Instagram in a major show of support for abortion giant Planned Parenthood.

“It’s time to turn words into action,” Perry wrote.

“There are so many steps to take, but my first vow is to support organizations that may have their funding support taken from them in the future by the government.”

Along with the lengthy praise of Planned Parenthood was proof of a donation to the organization for $10,000.

Perhaps the irony is lost on the singer, but her five-figure donation went to prop up a group that has no qualms about killing unborn children like Perry’s.

While it’s unclear if having her first child will change the singer’s position on abortion, what is clear is that the pro-life movement is in dire need of more celebrity voices.

Liberal Hollywood is full of actors and musicians parroting the abortion industry’s narrative, cleverly presented under the guise of a woman’s “right to choose.”

Thanks to this pervasive line of thinking, society has a flippant view of the procedure and the resulting deaths.

Abortion is often made light of on social media, with teens and others celebrating the procedure in videos that often go viral.

Conservative politicians have worked to erode the deadly procedure, but face heavy opposition from cash-rich lobbies and many in entertainment.

The liberal media appears to be in on the narrative as well, refusing to cover the massive number of abortion victims while simultaneously focusing on the comparatively small number of victims of violent gun crime.

As young stars like Perry begin families, it’s possible that some will realize the inherent horror of what they have supported and change their minds on the procedure.

Hopefully with enough of these voices, America will soon change its perception of abortion.

