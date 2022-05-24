Share
Platoon-Sized Elements in Camouflage Caught Crossing Into U.S. from Mexico

 By Randy DeSoto  May 23, 2022 at 5:01pm
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers arrested nearly three dozen men dressed in camouflage crossing the Mexican border into Arizona last week.

“The Douglas Station’s #Horse Patrol Unit arrested a group of 32 migrants after illegally crossing the border,” Chief Patrol Agent for the Tucson Sector John Modlin announced on Twitter on Friday.

“The 32 Mexican Nationals utilized camouflage clothing to blend into the surrounding vegetation.”

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared video of another group of 32 spotted by a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, also in camouflage, in the Big Bend Sector of western Texas.

“People who cross illegally in this desolate area do not want to be caught and are not surrendering themselves,” Melugin tweeted.

Last week, over 30 Republican members of Congress signed a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to fulfill his constitutional duty to defend the U.S. from invasion at the southern border.

Do you think the U.S. is being invaded?

“The United States is experiencing an unprecedented and entirely avoidable crisis along our southern border with Mexico,” Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas wrote in the letter to Biden.

“As head of the Executive Branch, it is your responsibility to uphold Article IV, Section 4 of the United States Constitution and protect Americans from invasion at our southern border.”

Article IV, Section 4 provides, “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against invasion.”

Nehls then made the case that the U.S. is currently experiencing an invasion that has led to the deaths of many Americans.

The congressman first pointed to shooting incidents by suspected cartel members involving border agents and Texas National Guard members.

“Border ranchers are experiencing violence firsthand as cartel members, who are dressed in camouflage and carrying weapons to protect their drug loads, march over the border and across their lands. Some ranchers have experienced over 15 armed drug traffickers on their property at one time,” the letter said.

The lawmakers further lamented that the record amounts of illicit drugs have resulted in the death of more than 100,000 Americans since Biden took office.

“Due to your failure to uphold your Constitutional duty, states are beginning to interpret whether the Constitution gives them the right to defend themselves,” Nehls wrote.

“Specifically, Article I, Section 10 of the United States Constitution, known as the State Self-Defense Clause, ‘reserves to the States the sovereign power to repel invasion and defend their citizenry from overwhelming and imminent danger.’”

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued a legal opinion in February concluding his state is being invaded and, therefore, can defend itself, given the federal government has failed to do so.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation