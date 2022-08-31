If You Plug the Dates for 9/11 and COVID Into the Bible, Some Absolutely Chilling Numbers Show Up - Is the End Near?

This article was sponsored by Charisma Media.

New York Times best-selling author Jonathan Cahn, in his new documentary film, “The Harbingers of Things to Come,” contends that the United States appears to be on the same judgment timetable that ancient Israel experienced thousands of years ago.

The film is based in part on Cahn’s 2012 blockbuster book, “The Harbinger: The Ancient Mystery that Holds the Secret of America’s Future,” and his 2020 follow-up, “The Harbinger II: The Return.”

Cahn, who is a Jewish believer in Jesus Christ, identified a surprisingly similar pattern in the judgment that the United States appears to be experiencing to that of ancient Israel as recorded in the Bible.

He argued in “The Harbingers” documentary that the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, by Middle Eastern terrorists marked the first warning blow, much as when ancient Israel (the kingdom of Judah) was struck by the Babylonians in 605 B.C. and ultimately surrendered 19 years later when Jerusalem fell in 586 B.C.

“Since 9/11, America not only did not return to God, but descended in its apostasy to depths that could have hardly been imagined at the time of 9/11,” he added. “In the template, if the nation continues in its course of descent from God, that template ordains that shakings will come upon it.”

The shakings could take the form of economic disintegration, civil disorder, division, military defeat, the collapse of infrastructure and manmade and natural disasters.

Cahn said he wondered for years after writing his original Harbinger book what the 19th year from 9/11 would hold for America if the pattern of judgment seen in ancient Israel continued to play out.

“How long was it from the time of that first warning strike to the coming of the greater shakings? In the case of Jerusalem, that first strike came in 605 BC, when the armies of Babylon invaded the land,” he recounted in the film, which is now streaming or available on DVD here.

The kingdom of Judah and its capital Jerusalem fell to Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar’s forces in 586 BC, 19 years later.

Nineteen years after 9/11 was 2020. “The year of the greater shakings” in America, Cahn said.

He noted that the prophet Jeremiah first predicted the fall of Jerusalem to enemy forces.

Jeremiah then later reported at the end of his book, chapter 52, “the nineteenth year of King Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon—Nebuzaradan the captain of the bodyguard, who served the king of Babylon, entered Jerusalem. And he burned the house of the Lord, and the king’s house and all the houses of Jerusalem; every great house he burned down.”

Jeremiah explained this happened because of the evil done by the leaders and the inhabitants of Jerusalem and because of their refusal to turn back to God.

One of the sins the prophet identified was child sacrifice, which God had specifically commanded them not to do.

As in ancient Israel, the further shakings in modern-day America began 19 years after the initial blow, or 2020.







“And they took the form of a plague, economic disintegration, civil disorder, division and the collapse of infrastructure and crisis after crisis,” Cahn said, with images of the 2020 racial riots appearing in the film.

“What was the name of the chief shaking that came on the land, the name of the virus, the plague?” Cahn asked. “COVID, and then the number 19.

The author pointed out that Jeremiah wrote one of the shakings ancient Israel would experience was a plague, which the prophet called “pestilence.”

Though it was a worldwide pandemic, COVID-19 hit the U.S. hard.

One of the sins Cahn believes brought God’s judgment was abortion, which he likened to the child sacrifice Jeremiah reported that God detested in ancient Israel.

“Of all the sins that invoke judgment, the blood of children is preeminent,” Cahn said. “The generation that was drawing to a close in 2020 had more blood on its hands than any other in human history.”

“America alone has killed over 60 million of its most innocent — its unborn children,” he added. Worldwide, over 1 billion have been aborted.

Cahn highlighted that COVID-19 focused its fury on the older generation, while largely sparing the youngest.

He further noted that in the U.S., New York is the state with the nation’s most liberal abortion laws, beginning in the 1970s.

More recently, on Jan. 22, 2019, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law allowing unborn children to be aborted up to the time of birth.

One year later, on Jan. 22, 2020, The New York Times and other news outlets nationwide headlined the first confirmed COVID case had arrived on America’s shores.

“When the plague came to America, about one-quarter of all cases came from New York. New York state and New York City quickly became the plague capital of the nation and then of the world,” Cahn said.

The author believes there is still hope for the U.S., based on some previous times in the nation’s history when the people changed course and the land returned to security and prosperity.

