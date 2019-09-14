Police Dog Makes Miraculous Recovery After Man Stabbed Him in the Head with a Screwdriver

A brave K-9 officer is being hailed a hero after the dog was stabbed in the head multiple times in the line of duty on Saturday.

A team of officers was dispatched to the scene on Sept. 7, when Joseph Perez was heard “threatening to stab bus drivers and light them on fire,” according to a Facebook post from the Worcester Police Department.

The 41-year-old suspect was hiding behind a line of shrubs at the bus stop and refused to cooperate with the police.

He then began threatening the authorities after they ordered him to come out from the bushes.

“The male started screaming at us saying that anyone who came into the bushes was going to get stabbed,” police reports read, according to MassLive.

TRENDING: Nancy Pelosi Abruptly Walks Out of News Conference over Impeachment Questions

Officer Dan Pennellatore warned Perez that he would release his K-9 counterpart, “Beebs,” if the man didn’t heed police orders and allow himself to be detained. The suspect refused, however, and when Beebs approached, he pulled out a screwdriver and stabbed the dog in the mouth and head multiple times.

After officers succeeded in apprehending the Perez, Beebs was rushed to a nearby animal hospital, where he was quickly treated for lacerations and swelling. Miraculously, the dog survived the attack, though his injuries were severe.

The heroic pup was released from the veterinary hospital after undergoing treatment and is now home, under the care of his handler, Officer Pennellatore.

“Beebs is still home recovering,” the Worcester Police Department tweeted on Monday.

“He seems to be a bit sore and has some swelling. But overall, the recovery process is going well. His handler, Officer Pennellatore has been taking great care of him.”

We would like to thank everyone for their support over the past few days. Beebs is still home recovering. He seems to be a bit sore and has some swelling. But overall, the recovery process is going well. His handler, Officer Pennellatore has been taking great care of him. https://t.co/xp7Dhi2I7s — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) September 9, 2019

The accused man is being sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to MassLive.

RELATED: Deer Interrupts Couple's Wedding Photos To Snack on Bride's Bouquet in Hilarious Photobomb

Despite the fact that his compromised mental health factored into the incident, Perez now faces eleven charges as a result of his encounter on Saturday.

He was arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges of threatening to commit a crime, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on ambulance personnel, three counts of armed assault to murder, disorderly conduct, trespassing, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and animal cruelty. He was held without bail.

All the members of Beebs’ team are thankful that the brave dog is now healing from the attack and expected to make a full recovery.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support over the past few days,” the police department wrote. “Please join us in wishing our K9 Beebs a quick recovery!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.