Police: Grubhub Driver Goes on Rampage with 3-Foot Ashtray, Attacks 2 Burger King Employees

A Grubhub driver in Florida was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly swung a three-foot ashtray at a Burger King employee’s chest.

Police say Daniel Delellis, 43, went to a Burger King in Clearwater to pick up an order for a Grubhub delivery on the evening of Dec. 28.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun, Delellis became agitated when Burger King employees told him the order wasn’t ready yet.

“The defendant walked outside and picked up an approximately 3 foot in height hard cigarette ash tray and swung it at the front doors,” the Clearwater Police Department report said.

A Burger King employee reportedly walked outside and told the delivery driver to leave the premises, but Delellis allegedly continued his rampage and hit the employee in the face with his hand.

Delellis also swung the ashtray again, but instead of targeting the front doors, he hit a different Burger King employee in the chest, the police report said.

Authorities arrested Delellis once they arrived on the scene.

He is facing two counts of simple battery in connection with this incident, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Delellis is also waiting to stand trial on other charges stemming from an incident that took place months ago.

On Oct. 30, he allegedly began yelling at another driver while travelling on a highway in the Tarpon Springs area of Florida.

Citing arrest reports, the Times reported that Delellis cut the other driver off and hit the driver’s bumper.

When the two cars were stopped, Delellis allegedly got out of his car and jumped on the hood of the other driver’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

In total, he caused $500 worth of damage to the victim’s car, the Times said.

Only a few minutes later, he allegedly began harassing a nearby Uber Eats driver by pounding on her car and eventually throwing rocks.

According to arrest reports, when the driver tried to leave, he blocked her in with his vehicle.

“Delellis was later arrested on charges related to both incidents, though a false imprisonment charge leveled in connection with the Uber Eats incident was dropped by prosecutors earlier this month,” the Times reported.

He is, however, facing charges of criminal mischief and leaving the scene of a crash due to the first incident.

