Woman Says She Caught Burger King Employee Snapping Photos of Debit Card

By Kayla Kunkel
Published September 30, 2019 at 10:10am
When was the last time you really paid attention to the cashier at your favorite drive-thru?

A woman in Ohio claims a Burger King employee took a picture of her credit card while she waited at the window. Now she’s sharing her experience.

Trisha Ryan decided to grab a quick lunch from her local Burger King in Hamilton, Ohio.

While in the drive-thru, she reached the window where an employee took her card for payment.

She told WKRC-TV that the employee hesitated after taking her card, which made her suspicious.

“I saw him grab his phone, line it up, hover it over something on the counter, took a picture, then he did some more handwork and then he took another picture and gave me my receipt,” she said.

“So I said, ‘Hey, I just saw you take a picture of my card.’ He’s like, ‘No, I didn’t,’ and he continued to argue with me.”

Ryan told a manager about what she had witnessed.

The manager took the employee’s phone and called 911.

“I have an employee that’s been taking pictures of people’s credit cards,” the general manager told a 911 dispatcher, according to WKRC.

“I took his phone from him because a customer saw him do it and he has more than one credit card on here.”

Police are currently investigating the report, but no official charges have been placed yet.

Ryan, however, decided to cancel her credit card just in case.

To prevent this from happening to you, authorities recommend paying less attention to your phone and more attention to cashiers while paying at a drive-thru.

Cash and gift cards may also be safer options.

Phones so easily provide distraction and it’s easy to forget to be aware of the person taking your card and swiping it inside a fast-food restaurant, but Ryan is thankful that she paid attention at the right time.

Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
