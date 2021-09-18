Police Investigate Shocking Find: 4 Bodies Found in Cornfield

On Sunday, a farmer near Wheeler, Wisconsin, was out in his cornfields when he found something that did not belong: An SUV.

That wasn’t the worst of it, though. The 2008 Mercedes-Benz GL contained four bodies.

Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater was in the front passenger seat. Matthew Pettus, 26, and his half-sister, Jasmine C. Sturm, 30, were in the back seat along with Sturm’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III.







They’d each been shot and left in the car. According to a recording obtained by KSTP-TV, when the farmer called 911, he was asked, “do we have an accident, or we got something else?”

“It’s gonna be something else from what I can tell,” the farmer answered.

The person who’d last had possession of the SUV confirmed that 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs had been using it, and police found an Arizona ID card for Suggs in the SUV with the bodies, according to KSTP-TV.

A person called in with a tip after the story broke, leading police to a Sheridan gas station that had surveillance video of the same SUV pulling up and the driver getting out and speaking to the driver of a black Nissan Rogue. It was around noon on Sunday when the drivers made contact, appeared to exchange something and then the SUV left.

When police followed up with the owner of the Nissan, they found he was Suggs’ brother, who confirmed that Suggs had been using the car. He also identified one of the drivers in the surveillance footage as his father, 56-year-old St. Paul resident Darren Lee McWright — who also goes by the last name Osborne.

Witnesses reported seeing Suggs and Flug-Presley at a St. Paul bar late Saturday night to Sunday morning, along with Pettus and Sturm. After they left the bar around 2 a.m., no one seems to have seen them again until their bodies were discovered on Sunday.

On Wednesday, McWright was arrested and charged with four counts of hiding a corpse as a party to a crime.

Suggs reportedly turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Arizona, Friday, according to a post by the Gilbert Police Department.







Family of the deceased Flug-Presley indicated that she and Suggs knew each other and occasionally saw each other. Her father, Damone Presley Sr., knows both McWright and Suggs and is perplexed over their involvement.

“I’m just not understanding,” Presley Sr. told the Star Tribune on Thursday.

He’s not the only one who’s unsure of motive.

“That’s still kind of a mystery,” Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd told KSTP-TV. “And I’m hoping for the families’ sake that we can figure that out eventually.”

Presley Sr.’s father, Dennis, had mentored McWright when he was younger. About a month ago, Presley Sr. and McWright had bumped into each other, and McWright had offered his condolences on Dennis’ recent passing and stated his respect for his late mentor.

Presley Sr. was aware that his daughter and Suggs likely knew each other.







“He frequently hung around some younger cousins of mine,” he said.

Presley Sr. also mentioned that before the fateful night, his daughter went out with her friends, she’d been helping his mother and her grandmother care for her great-grandmother, 95-year-old Helouise Neal, who was dying of kidney failure.

“That was Nitosha’s last act,” he said.

“I’m feeling confident that justice is coming.”

