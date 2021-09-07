Path 27
News
Dr. Oz appears with host Harris Faulkner at Fox News Channel studios in New York City on March 9, 2020.
Dr. Oz appears with host Harris Faulkner at Fox News Channel studios in New York City on March 9, 2020. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Poll Finds Viewers of Conservative Media More Accurately Estimate COVID-19 Death Rate

 By Randy DeSoto  September 7, 2021 at 4:38pm
Path 27

A newly released Rasmussen Reports poll finds that viewers of conservative cable news channels better understand the risk of death from COVID-19 than those who watch liberal channels such as CNN and MSNBC.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s website states there is a 1.6 percent mortality rate for those diagnosed with the virus in the United States.

Rasmussen determined that 30 percent of American adults overall correctly estimated the death rate as being less than 2 percent, while 20 percent believed it to be between 2 and 5 percent.

Seventeen percent thought the rate ranged between 5 and 10 percent, and 19 percent believed it to be greater than 10 percent.

Those who reported watching conservative outlets tended to more accurately state the death rate.

Trending:
GOP Rep. McCaul: Taliban Is Holding 6 Airplanes Filled with Americans and Allies

“More viewers of Newsmax (40%) and Fox News (34%) correctly estimated the COVID-19 mortality rate than viewers of CNN (22%) or MSNBC (24%),” according to Rasmussen.

However, 21 percent of One America News (OAN) viewers estimated the coronavirus mortality rate correctly.

Meanwhile, 38 percent of those who do not watch cable news responded with the right rate.

Do conservative outlets have more balanced coverage regarding COVID-19?

A similar breakdown was present between Republicans and Democrats, with the latter being more likely to overestimate the risk of death from COVID-19.

Twenty-eight percent of Democrats think over 10 percent die after being diagnosed with the illness, while just 14 percent of Republicans believe the death rate is that high.

Rasmussen also determined a wide disparity in trust of pubic health officials regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, based on the media outlets the person watched.

Overall, 37 percent of American adults “believe public health officials are lying about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.”

Related:
Tea Party Patriots Holding Nationwide 'Stop Medical Mandates' Protests This Weekend

“The highest levels of distrust are among those who say they most often watch conservative channels. Sixty-two percent (62%) of Newsmax viewers think public health officials are lying about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, as do 60% of OAN viewers and 49% of Fox News viewers,” Rasmussen reported.

“Only 26% of CNN viewers and 25% of MSNBC viewers believe officials are lying about vaccine safety.”

The trust in public health officials regarding the safety of the vaccine also differed widely based on party.

Fifty-three percent of Republicans believed officials were lying about safety, while just 26 percent of Democrats did.

The survey included 1,000 U.S. adults and was conducted Aug. 26 and 29.

The margin of sampling error is plus- or minus-3 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Poll Finds Viewers of Conservative Media More Accurately Estimate COVID-19 Death Rate
Apprentice Winner & Major Star Predicts Possible End of Biden's Presidency
NY Times: Biden Admin Officials 'Relieved' SCOTUS Restored Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy
Officials Just Dropped Devastating News About Americans Stranded in Afghanistan
Count Me Out: Manchin Throws a Wrench in Dems' $3.5T 'Bankrupt America' Bill
See more...

Conversation