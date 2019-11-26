SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Poll: Impeachment Ranks Dead Last on List of Issues Independent Voters Care About

President Donald Trump speaks about the impeachment inquiry during a tour of the Flextronics computer manufacturing facility where Apple's Mac Pros are assembled in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 20, 2019.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks about the impeachment inquiry during a tour of the Flextronics computer manufacturing facility where Apple's Mac Pros are assembled in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 20, 2019. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 26, 2019 at 8:08am
Print

Support for impeaching President Donald Trump has slipped significantly among independent voters, recent polling shows.

A survey conducted by Politico/Morning Consult found that just 27 percent of independents listed it as a top priority among the 11 issues they were asked to rank, according to Vanity Fair, which analyzed the data.

Another 10 percent listed it as a priority, but not a top one.

“In the abstract, 37% saying that an issue is a priority doesn’t sound too bad, but among the 11 issues that Politico and Morning Consult tested, impeachment ranked last, well below the deficit at 74%, health care at 72%, and infrastructure at 70%,” Vanity Fair reported.

Further, by a 62 percent to 22 percent margin, independents agreed impeachment is “more important to politicians than it is to me.”

TRENDING: Video Captures Rashida Tlaib Asking Police Chief To Only Hire African-Americans for a Particular Job

Overall, independents oppose impeachment and Trump’s removal from office by a a margin of 46 percent to 39 percent.

By contrast, a Gallup poll taken in October found independents favoring Trump’s removal 53 percent to 44 percent.

The political data analysis site FiveThirtyEight’s calculations measuring support for impeachment based on an average of national polls show numbers similar to the Politico/Morning Consult survey.

The results for Tuesday had approximately 83 percent in favor among Democrats, 12 percent among Republicans and 44 percent among independents.

Do you think the impeachment inquiry is helping Trump's re-election campaign? 

The highest mark for independents was hit in late October, at approximately 48 percent.

The Hill reported Sunday that independents are “souring” on impeachment, pointing both to FiveThirtyEight’s calculations and a survey conducted by YouGov showing independents’ support dropping from 39 percent to 35 percent.

“All of these numbers are consistent with other trends that suggest Democrats are losing the impeachment debate, particularly in swing states and districts,” GOP pollster Chris Wilson told The Hill.

Independents make up 38 percent of the electorate, according to Gallup, compared to 31 percent who identify as Democrats and 30 percent who say they’re Republicans.

Trump tweeted a quote regarding impeachment from Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade on Monday morning.

RELATED: SCOTUS Orders Halt to Release of Trump Tax Records

“The Democrats are getting hit and slammed on Impeachment. It is getting less and less popular by the day,” Trump wrote, attributing the words to Kilmeade.

All the polling showing a slip in support among independents came after public hearings began earlier this month in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.

Whether these numbers will dissuade Democrats from taking an impeachment vote in the full House has yet to be seen. But based on current polling, Trump’s attitude may well be: Bring it on!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Poll: Impeachment Ranks Dead Last on List of Issues Independent Voters Care About
Nikki Haley: God Has Brought 'Lessons' and 'Change' Through Trump's Presidency
Slipping 'Big Bang Theory' Spinoff Sneaks in Tasteless Impeachment Attack on Trump
Atheist Group Complains That Kanye's Gospel Performance in Jail Is an 'Egregious' Violation
Vindman Says He's at Risk, Doesn't Look Like a Man Fearing for His Life
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×