Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Passes Out Abortion Pills to Fans, Shoves Pro-Choice Message in Faces of Gen Z

In the tortured minds of America’s most wayward souls, only one so-called “freedom” truly matters.

According to National Review, pop star Olivia Rodrigo has partnered with pro-abortion groups to ensure that fans who attend her concerts have access to abortion-related information and services, including abortion pills.

On Tuesday, for instance, the Missouri Abortion Fund hosted a booth at Rodrigo’s concert in St. Louis, Missouri. In addition to heart-shaped “abortion forever” stickers, the group handed out the brand-name drug “Julie.”

That drug contains the active ingredient levonorgestrel. According to the National Institute for Health, levonorgestrel is commonly referred to as the “morning-after pill.”

“If taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex, levonorgestrel can reduce the risk of pregnancy by up to 87 percent,” per the NIH.

Of course, abstinence also reduces the risk of pregnancy from voluntary, unprotected sex — and by 13 percent more. But neither Rodrigo nor the Missouri Abortion Fund saw fit to spread that message.

Instead, Rodrigo played the role of the archetypal, propagandized, modern liberal woman who confuses slavery for freedom.

The 21-year-old “drivers license” singer has decided to donate a portion of ticket sales from her current “GUTS” tour to help support her new “Fund 4 Good” initiative, which purports to pursue “an equitable and just future for all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom,” per National Review.

“I’m devastated and terrified, so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo said onstage following the Supreme Court’s 2022 “Dobbs” decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

Aside from rape victims, not one woman or girl who practiced abstinence could possibly die in childbirth. Nor would any unborn children have to perish. Why was that not Rodrigo’s message? Why do millions of pitiable women believe that “freedom” consists of consequence-free gratification? Do they really believe that “freedom” requires sacrificing their children on the altar of self?

Indeed, Rodrigo hardly stands alone in championing the modern death cult.

Recall, for instance, the scene on Nov. 7 when Ohio voters enshrined the “right” to abortion in their state constitution. Women leapt for joy and hugged one another as if liberated from the Nazis.

Christian sports writer Jason Whitlock called the entire scene “a level of satan worship that cannot be matched.”

Last month, MSNBC’s Joy Reid responded to a comment by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who told a group of conservatives that “we need more kids.”

“The United States has a population of north of 327 million people. Why do we need more kids?” Reid snarkily asked.

During last week’s State of the Union address, President Joe Biden drew raucous cheers from Democrats when he touted the “electoral power” of women in defense of “reproductive freedom.”

Tucker Carlson shared a clip of Biden’s remarks — along with Carlson’s own post-SOTU commentary — on the social media platform X.

“Well, you can’t have a safe, clean country, or groceries you can afford, or schools that will educate your children,” Carlson said in a mocking tone.

“But you can have abortion. You can have a lot more abortion. How’s about some more abortion for you? That’ll make you happy and free. You can have all the abortions you want.”

Readers may view the clip below.

“Joe Biden doesn’t care.” Tucker Carlson is responding live to Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address. Watch it here: https://t.co/EdAWIimSXZ pic.twitter.com/KWORb2Xidy — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) March 8, 2024

Carlson, of course, had it right. He even understated the case.

After all, liberals have made war on speech, religion, gun ownership and the entire Bill of Rights, for that matter.

But those same liberals have convinced generations of deluded young souls like Rodrigo that women possess a fundamental “right” to kill their unborn children — and that this constitutes the highest form of “freedom” they enjoy.

