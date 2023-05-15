There was some “Bad Blood” between pop star Taylor Swift and a security guard during her Saturday show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The exchange was captured on video and soon spread like wildfire, racking up millions of views.

In the clip, Swift stopped midsong and was heard saying, “She’s fine.”

Only moments later, she added, “She wasn’t doing anything,” as the background music and vocals continued.

But it wasn’t over yet.

“Hey! Stop!” Swift added as the guard apparently was not listening to the singer.

Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved… #erastour #taylorswift #tserastourphilly pic.twitter.com/JcJMmi0dOJ — Nicolle Bradford (@NicolleBradford) May 14, 2023

At first, there was some confusion as to what occurred in the City of Brotherly Love.

One concertgoer told the U.K.’s Daily Mail, “Taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move.”

The fan Swift was defending ended up posting a TikTok from her friend’s account after the event with the caption, “Its me, hi, im the problem.”

“It wasn’t this big crazy thing. It was like just a bunch of girls having a good time,” the woman said.

She later was revealed to be Kelly Kelly, a third-grade teacher and mother from Baltimore. She spoke with ABC’s “Good Morning America” Monday to elaborate.

“He just kept telling me to stop,” Kelly said. “He kept telling me like calm down and like not to dance.”

She told the Daily Mail, “I wasn’t doing anything outrageous; I wasn’t trying to get to the other side of the barrier. Every time we would dance he would say, ‘You need to back up.’”

“And I guess [Swift] noticed, and she yelled at him and told him to leave me alone, and that I wasn’t doing anything wrong,” Kelly told GMA.

“Her fans know that she has our back.” Fan speaks out after #TaylorSwift came to her defense during her #ERAs show in Philadelphia. @laraspencer has more. pic.twitter.com/jo2n7r30b3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 15, 2023

The longtime Swiftie ultimately shook it off and attended the singer’s concert the following night in Philadelphia, as Swift provided Kelly with free tickets to the sold-out show because of the incident.

Kelly added, “Her fans know that she has our back.”

