Share
News

Watch: Taylor Swift's Security Protect Her, Stunning Fans with 'Intense' Method During Concert

 By Jack Davis  July 21, 2024 at 3:00pm
Share

A new video has emerged to highlight a very important man in Taylor Swift’s life.

No, it’s not Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whose dalliance with Swift has saturated the media for months.

A fan video posted to TikTok showed the extent to which one security guard was watching the crowd.

As noted by Australia’s News.com.au, the guard moved with Swift as she pranced about the stage, never turning his eyes from the crowd.

@alyssafrankly I stood in the blazing hot sun for nearly ten hours, but it was worth it to stand ten feet away from @Taylor Swift during Delicate. #tserastour #erastour #erastourzurich ♬ original sound – Alyssa Franke
Trending:
Lowest of the Low? Controversial YouTube Star Accused of Faking His Cancer Diagnosis for Nearly 2 Years

A report in the New York Post said the footage — shot at Swift’s July 10 show at Zurich’s Letzigrund Stadium — was similar to what has happened at other venues, with the guard in constant motion during the entire show.

“His intense, concentration and observation, wild,” one viewer of the video posted.

One reason for the security was made apparent Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

Do you think Taylor Swift is too popular?

An American whose name was not released was arrested by German authorities as he tried to enter her concert at Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins-Arena.

The man, described as a stalker, had made social media threats against Swift, police said.

Authorities said he was detained after concert organizers tipped them off.

The court ordered that the man be detained by police until Saturday, one day after Swift’s three concerts in the city.

Police said there was no danger to Swift or the fans attending the Wednesday show.

Related:
Powerful Democrats Plot to Replace Biden via 'Blitz Primary' That Would Involve Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift, Oprah: Report

Kelce, who was also threatened by the alleged stalker, attended Swift’s Wednesday concert and watched from a suite, according to USA Today.

And, for those keeping score of such things, it was noted by People that after the show, Kelce had his arm around Swift’s waist.

The New York Post’s Page Six noted that the romance will be long-distance for a while.

Swift will be in Germany for a few more shows this month before going to Poland and Austria.

Kelce will be in St. Joseph, Missouri, where the Chiefs will hold training camp from Sunday through Aug. 15.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Taylor Swift's Security Protect Her, Stunning Fans with 'Intense' Method During Concert
Breaking: Biden Is Out
Grocery Giants Kroger and Albertsons to Sell Off 579 Stores to Appease Government Amid Merger Effort
Veteran Drowns Under Bizarre Circumstances on Pool Stairs, Athletic Club Loses Motion to Stop Video's Release
Josh Hawley Recounts Crazy Encounter with FBI When He Visited Trump Shooting Scene
See more...

Conversation