Watch: Taylor Swift's Security Protect Her, Stunning Fans with 'Intense' Method During Concert

A new video has emerged to highlight a very important man in Taylor Swift’s life.

No, it’s not Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whose dalliance with Swift has saturated the media for months.

A fan video posted to TikTok showed the extent to which one security guard was watching the crowd.

As noted by Australia’s News.com.au, the guard moved with Swift as she pranced about the stage, never turning his eyes from the crowd.

A report in the New York Post said the footage — shot at Swift’s July 10 show at Zurich’s Letzigrund Stadium — was similar to what has happened at other venues, with the guard in constant motion during the entire show.

“His intense, concentration and observation, wild,” one viewer of the video posted.

One reason for the security was made apparent Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

Do you think Taylor Swift is too popular? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

An American whose name was not released was arrested by German authorities as he tried to enter her concert at Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins-Arena.

The man, described as a stalker, had made social media threats against Swift, police said.

Authorities said he was detained after concert organizers tipped them off.

The court ordered that the man be detained by police until Saturday, one day after Swift’s three concerts in the city.

Police said there was no danger to Swift or the fans attending the Wednesday show.

Kelce, who was also threatened by the alleged stalker, attended Swift’s Wednesday concert and watched from a suite, according to USA Today.

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS LEAVING THE SHOW TONIGHT 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ep2RDvimFx — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) July 17, 2024

And, for those keeping score of such things, it was noted by People that after the show, Kelce had his arm around Swift’s waist.

The New York Post’s Page Six noted that the romance will be long-distance for a while.

Swift will be in Germany for a few more shows this month before going to Poland and Austria.

Kelce will be in St. Joseph, Missouri, where the Chiefs will hold training camp from Sunday through Aug. 15.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.