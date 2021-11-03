Share
Commentary
Glenn Youngkin takes the stage at an election night rally on Tuesday in Chantilly, Virginia.
Commentary
Glenn Youngkin takes the stage at an election night rally on Tuesday in Chantilly, Virginia. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Prediction: 2021 Election Results Mean GOP Could 'Comfortably Take Back' House and Senate in 2022

 By Cameron Arcand  November 3, 2021 at 4:56pm
Republican victories in off-year elections on Tuesday night are a strong indicator of what’s to come in the 2022 midterms, according to one political analyst.

Dave Wasserman of Cook’s Political Report said Republicans should sail to victory next fall.

“Needless to say, tonight’s results are consistent [with] a political environment in which Republicans would comfortably take back both the House and Senate in 2022,” Wasserman tweeted after the GOP swept statewide races in Virginia, flipped a blue district in Texas and overperformed in New Jersey.

McDonald's CEO Under Fire for This Supposedly 'Racist' Text Message to Chicago Mayor

The message sent by voters on Tuesday is clear: Democrats have done a terrible job leading the country since January.

When Americans consider the issues plaguing the nation — particularly economic woes like inflation and the labor shortage — the blame is placed squarely on the Biden administration.

Those frustrations have now trickled down to the state and local level, where parents are waking up to the fact that the leftist agenda is being forced on their children in public schools.

Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin understood their concerns and centered his campaign around parental rights and slashing taxes.

According to a CNN exit poll with 3,899 respondents, Youngkin won 54 percent of independent voters, meaning that the conservative platform is not just partisan fluff.

Democrats have tied themselves to the idea that they know what’s best for the average American from cradle to grave, whereas Republicans have respected voters’ intelligence and freedom to make their own decisions.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed his optimism after Tuesday’s results.

“If you’re a Democrat and President Biden won your seat by 16 points, you’re in a competitive race next year. You are no longer safe,” he said, according to The Hill.

“It’ll be more than 70 [Democratic seats] that will be competitive. … [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] may not care if she loses. She lost 63 [seats] the last time she was speaker moving policy that the country didn’t care for.”

Republicans Crush in Numerous Races Across America, Prove the Red Wave Is Here

Democrats are still arguing among themselves about their Biden-backed spending plan, which has been trimmed down to $1.75 trillion from its original $3.5 trillion.

As a result, progressives are blaming moderate Democratic Sens. Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin for their party’s losses, as the two have famously stood in the way of the Biden administration’s agenda.

Far-left Democrats wanted to show voters that their leadership is working, which, of course, did not come to fruition.

Wasserman’s prediction will likely come true if Republicans continue to appeal to independent voters — and if Democrats continue to lead the country astray.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
