Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has come clean about his active use of controlled substances.

The dissident member of the British royal family disclosed that he’s an active user of psychedelics during a livestreamed pay-per-view event with trauma expert Dr. Gabor Maté on Saturday, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

“I started doing it recreationally and then started to realize how good it was for me,” Harry said.

He said the substances helped him cope with a past he described as traumatic.

“It was the cleaning of the windscreen, the removal of life’s filters — these layers of filters — it removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, relief, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold back for a period of time,” Harry said, according to Page Six.

“I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past.”

The trauma expert told Harry during the interview that he had diagnosed the prince with attention deficit disorder.

“I see it as a normal response to abnormal stress,” Maté said.

Harry promoted his tell-all book, “Spare,” in the interview with Maté, comparing his own approach as a parent to what he described as a cold relationship with his father, King Charles III.

He admitted to using cocaine and marijuana in the memoir, according to Page Six.

The royal — who has pursued a career reinvention as an American-style celebrity in California — outlined his own history of personal grievances in “Spare.”

Harry charged $33 to view a livestreamed broadcast of his interview with Maté.

“My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone’s life, well, I can’t think of anything more rewarding than that,” he said of his past.

It’s unclear whether Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will attend the coronation of Charles in May.

The king’s younger son unleashed a series of salacious allegations in “Spare,” including a claim that he was intended as a possible source of spare organs for his older brother, William, the Prince of Wales.

