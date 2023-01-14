Prince Harry and Meghan Might Get Major Snub from Royal Family After Private Conversations Exposed - Report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could face new consequences from the royal family after the release of Prince Harry’s tell-all book.

Members of the family have discussed barring the dissident royals from King Charles’ coronation in May in the wake of Harry’s media tour promoting his book “Spare.”

“There have been discussions among the family, including Edward and Anne,” a royal insider told the UK’s The Sun in a story published Wednesday. “They do not want private conversations at the Coronation making it into the paperback edition of Spare.”

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, is Charles’ youngest brother, and Anne, Princess Royal, is his only sister.

A royal source told the Independent on Tuesday that Harry and Meghan would be invited to the coronation but that King Charles expects them to find a reason not to come.

The Palace hasn’t commented about the couple’s invitation, or lack thereof, according to Cosmopolitan on Thursday, but the Sun reported the two would not be “welcome” at the event.

Harry publicized a laundry list of embarrassing claims against the active royals in “Spare,” which was released this week.

The dissident prince recounted a physical altercation between him and his older brother, William, Prince of Wales, in 2019.

Harry presented himself as the royal family’s mere alternative to William in the book, a claim he reflected in the book’s title.

The prince, who quit working as an active royal in 2021 after moving to California the year before, goes so far as to suggest he was intended as a possible source of spare organs for his brother.

Buckingham Palace hasn’t responded publicly to the claims made in “Spare.”

Harry acknowledged he hasn’t been in active communication with his brother or father as his own differences with the royal family have become more intensely publicized.

It’s unclear if Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle — the Duchess of Sussex — intend to attend the coronation of Harry’s father.

The couple attended memorial services for Queen Elizabeth, Harry’s grandmother, this past September, although they were uninvited from a memorial event intended for active royals.

The king’s coronation, now scheduled for May 6, will be the first of its kind in 70 years, a testament to the historic reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles will swear an oath of allegiance to the Church of England in the ceremony, a testimony to the British monarch’s traditional role as “Defender of the Faith.”

Harry expressed his doubt that he would ever return to active duty as a working member of the royal family in an interview promoting “Spare,” according to Yahoo.

