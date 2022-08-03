Pro-Abortion Nightmare: Kentucky's Republican AG Lands Massive Blow to Planned Parenthood, Defeated CEO Calls It 'Devastating'

The light of life shines brighter these days. And the culture of death is wincing from the brilliance.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s bid to allow the state’s trigger law on abortion to be enforced while the case proceeds through the courts has triumphed, according to CNN. A Kentucky state court of appeals reinstated the law that banned abortion.

The court also reinstated a separate law that bans abortion after approximately six weeks of pregnancy, when the baby’s heart begins to beat.

Planned Parenthood and EMW Women’s Surgical Center have argued that a near-total ban on abortion would “cause irreparable harm to pregnant people who no longer wish to be pregnant,” according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Planned Parenthood and other providers initially brought the case to challenge the trigger laws that banned abortion after Roe vs Wade was overturned. The appeals court, as well as the state Supreme Court, declined to reverse a temporary restraining order issued against the two laws by the Jefferson Circuit Court. On July 22, the circuit court had issued a temporary injunction.

The Monday order means abortion is now illegal in most cases in Kentucky.

On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union appealed to the Kentucky Supreme Court for emergency relief. The appeal argued that the decision from the state court of appeals “eviscerates reproductive freedom in Kentucky,” according to CNN.

Rebecca Gibron, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky, lashed out at the court’s ruling by stating it was a “devastating day for all Kentuckians.”

“Abortion is essential health care,” claimed Gibron, according to CNN, “and it is irresponsible and dangerous to prevent people from accessing the care they need.”

For his part, Cameron — who is also a Republican who is running for governor — stated on Twitter, “I appreciate the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while we continue to vigorously defend the constitutionality of these important protections for women and unborn children across the Commonwealth.”

I appreciate the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while we continue to vigorously defend the constitutionality of these important protections for women and unborn children across the Commonwealth. (2/3) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 2, 2022

The culture of death is desperate to keep up the slaughter of innocents, so desperate that they have thrown any semblance of logic — let alone morality — out the window. A ban on abortion would cause irreparable harm to a woman who no longer wished to be pregnant? What about the baby? Being murdered in the womb is about as irreparable as it can get. Abortion protects “essential healthcare” for whom? Certainly not the baby.

For the great majority of pregnancies — with the plethora of birth control options available — avoiding an unwanted pregnancy isn’t rocket science. It need not be left up to chance.

On the other hand, avoiding the proverbial doctor’s scalpel is impossible for the baby in the womb.

Like I said, it’s not rocket science.

At six weeks old, the baby’s senses and essential organs are developing. The heart beats between 80 and 150 beats a minute. A fetus is not merely a clump of cells. It is a living being.

A human being.

Psalm 139:13-16 reads: “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”

Planned Parenthood Christians are not only few and far between, they don’t exist. It’s an oxymoron that violates Aristotle’s inviolable Law of Non-Contradiction. Nevertheless, plenty of so-called Christians claim they are pro-choice.

Christians who support abortion, by definition, cannot be truly Christian. They necessarily disdain the unformed body that is fearfully and wonderfully made. A pro-abortion Christian is also an oxymoron. It doesn’t make sense. It’s blasphemy.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is a Christian. He is not only upholding the law, he’s holding up the light. That’s why he’s a rising star in the Republican Party.

