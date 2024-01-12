An online-celebrity food critic has informed his nearly 16 million TikTok followers that his tour of San Francisco Bay area restaurants has come to an end prematurely.

The implication from Las Vegas-based Keith Lee is that the situation on the street is perhaps just too metaphorically, or perhaps literally, unappetizing.

“I truly don’t believe the Bay is a place for tourists right now. And that’s what I was — a tourist. The people of the Bay are just focused on surviving,” he said on TikTok about his early departure.

In the approximately two-minute video that probably came as a disappointment to his fans, Lee lamented the unsafe “Gotham City-like” conditions where people in San Francisco and Oakland live as “shocking, to say the least.”

“The amount of tents and living structures and burnt up cars that we saw people living in was shocking to say the least,” he said.

He also wondered why city officials haven’t stepped in to address the dystopian conditions that he encountered.

That’s a basic question that every reasonable person who lives in or visits a Democrat-controlled municipality likely has similarly pondered.

In these cities, the far left has normalized rampant crime, homelessness, and open-air drug markets in the name of social justice or another ideologically-driven theory that is antithetical to the rule of law, if not fundamental common sense.

Democratic policies based on theory rather than reality have created these appalling conditions.

And as a further example of Democrat’s misplaced globalist priorities, from would-be presidential candidate Gov. Gavin Newsom on down, San Francisco only cleaned up its act temporarily in November when President Xi of China arrived in town.

After San Francisco was magically cleaned up ahead of Xi Jinping’s visit, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom says: “I know folks say, ‘Oh, they’re just cleaning up this place because all these fancy leaders are coming into town.’ That’s true because it’s true.” pic.twitter.com/gMaKBtRq5f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 13, 2023

San Francisco’s homeless population was entirely cleared out for Xi Jinping. The government can easily fix our cities overnight. It just doesn’t want to.pic.twitter.com/tBGmWCbwtX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 12, 2023

According to a year-end report from the Associated Press, California has 28 percent of the U.S. homeless population, which grew almost 6 percent year over year.

In raw numbers, that’s purportedly over 181,000 persons, the most of any other state, AP indicated.

Lawlessness is also out of control in California’s cities due to soft-on-crime, Soros-funded prosecutors.

Keith Lee, a former MMA fighter who specializes in take-out reviews of mom-and-pop eateries, also admitted in the name of transparency that he erased at least six already-filmed reviews in the Bay area because he had nothing constructive to offer about the cuisine at those spots.

He went on to reveal another reason for ending the trip prematurely: He wound up in the emergency room after an allergic reaction to a meal cooked on the same grill as shellfish.

Lee, 27, is allergic to the latter and said that he “blew up like a balloon.”

Despite bringing the curtain down on the trip sooner than expected, the man who Eater San Francisco website described as a “social media phenom” praised the “amazing” people that he encountered in the Bay area who said greeted him with hospitality and love.

According to a Forbes profile, “Keith Lee’s viral food reviews have helped hundreds of local restaurants around the country increase sales and social media fame.”

