Proof Gun Control Fails: Strict EU Country Reels After Supermarket Shooting

In yet another reminder that sweeping gun control laws do not deter criminals, a disturbed gunman killed a woman and then himself at a supermarket in Germany in an apparent murder-suicide.

The tragic incident took place on Monday in the small town of Treysa, according to a police report.

Investigators said a 58-year-old man shot a 53-year-old woman in an Aldi store and then took his own life immediately afterward.

There’s no evidence that any third parties were involved, and no one else was hurt in the shooting, according to police.

Zwei Menschen in Lebensmittelmarkt in Nordhessen erschossen https://t.co/QrW8a4Gtrn pic.twitter.com/r2iUg4Hdd5 — WELT (@welt) June 7, 2022

Germany has among the strictest gun-control laws in Europe, yet they failed to prevent this firearm-related murder-suicide.

Europeans love to brag that their draconian gun-control laws curb shootings, but they downplay the terrifying violence their citizens suffer in the form of vicious stabbings, terrorist bombings and “truck attacks.”

Amazingly, European countries have not moved to ban knives, cars or trucks amid these threats to public safety.

Car drives into crowd in #Berlin #Germany, at least one dead Incident took place near scene of 2016 attack when failed #Tunisian asylum seeker with #Islamist links plowed truck into crowded Christmas market, killing 11.#islam #extremism https://t.co/HyqBVOWJZa — MLSünd🇱🇹 (@SundMl) June 8, 2022

Anti-Second Amendment agitators also ignore the inconvenient fact that Switzerland — which has an exceedingly high rate of gun ownership — has an overall murder rate that’s near zero.

Why? Almost everyone who owns a gun in Switzerland is a legal holder, whereas in the United States, countless criminal thugs acquire guns unlawfully.

So essentially, U.S. gun control laws only restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens while doing little to deter gun-toting criminals from terrorizing the public.

If gun control laws were an effective solution to curbing gun violence, deadly shootings would not be so common in Democrat-run cities such as Chicago and New York. But they are.

Mayor Lightfoot’s gun-control Chicago. At least 33 people shot, 6 fatally, over weekend including two little girls, ages 3 and 6. – Chicago Sun-Times https://t.co/ymEE26clJa — Joe McKinley (@bartmckinley) June 6, 2022

Breaking: Frank James, the black nationalist suspect in the #Brooklyn subway mass shooting, is in police custody. Separately, video posted on social media purports to show the moment he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/m9LHKztzgW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

It’s frightening that Democrats and their media minions are rabidly trying to erode our constitutional right to self-defense at the same time they’ve disempowered the police and incentivized criminals with their soft-on-crime policies.

If the police can’t protect you and you’re not allowed to protect yourself, what are you supposed to do? Sacrifice yourself on the altar of toxic leftism by allowing thugs to beat or kill you and your family? I don’t think so.

As a reminder, the Nazis confiscated guns from legal firearm owners, paving the way for their murderous reign of terror.

Similarly, Mexico‘s restrictive gun laws have emboldened drug cartels and other violent gangs while transforming law-abiding citizens into vulnerable targets marked for death.

“Gun laws, no matter how draconian, don’t solve crime problems,” economist John Lott wrote in a 2019 Wall Street Journal commentary titled “Mexico’s Soaring Murder Rate Proves Gun Control Is Deadly.”

Lott, the president of the Crime Prevention Research Center, observed: “It’s pretty simple — the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun. Disarming the latter emboldens the former.”

