Commentary

Proof Gun Control Fails: Strict EU Country Reels After Supermarket Shooting

 By Samantha Chang  June 8, 2022 at 10:11am
In yet another reminder that sweeping gun control laws do not deter criminals, a disturbed gunman killed a woman and then himself at a supermarket in Germany in an apparent murder-suicide.

The tragic incident took place on Monday in the small town of Treysa, according to a police report.

Investigators said a 58-year-old man shot a 53-year-old woman in an Aldi store and then took his own life immediately afterward.

There’s no evidence that any third parties were involved, and no one else was hurt in the shooting, according to police.

Germany has among the strictest gun-control laws in Europe, yet they failed to prevent this firearm-related murder-suicide.

Europeans love to brag that their draconian gun-control laws curb shootings, but they downplay the terrifying violence their citizens suffer in the form of vicious stabbings, terrorist bombings and “truck attacks.”

Amazingly, European countries have not moved to ban knives, cars or trucks amid these threats to public safety.

Anti-Second Amendment agitators also ignore the inconvenient fact that Switzerland — which has an exceedingly high rate of gun ownership — has an overall murder rate that’s near zero.

Why? Almost everyone who owns a gun in Switzerland is a legal holder, whereas in the United States, countless criminal thugs acquire guns unlawfully.

So essentially, U.S. gun control laws only restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens while doing little to deter gun-toting criminals from terrorizing the public.

If gun control laws were an effective solution to curbing gun violence, deadly shootings would not be so common in Democrat-run cities such as Chicago and New York. But they are.

It’s frightening that Democrats and their media minions are rabidly trying to erode our constitutional right to self-defense at the same time they’ve disempowered the police and incentivized criminals with their soft-on-crime policies.

If the police can’t protect you and you’re not allowed to protect yourself, what are you supposed to do? Sacrifice yourself on the altar of toxic leftism by allowing thugs to beat or kill you and your family? I don’t think so.

As a reminder, the Nazis confiscated guns from legal firearm owners, paving the way for their murderous reign of terror.

Similarly, Mexico‘s restrictive gun laws have emboldened drug cartels and other violent gangs while transforming law-abiding citizens into vulnerable targets marked for death.

“Gun laws, no matter how draconian, don’t solve crime problems,” economist John Lott wrote in a 2019 Wall Street Journal commentary titled “Mexico’s Soaring Murder Rate Proves Gun Control Is Deadly.”

Lott, the president of the Crime Prevention Research Center, observed: “It’s pretty simple — the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun. Disarming the latter emboldens the former.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




