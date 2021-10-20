Share
Video

'WJ Live': Psaki Mocks Americans' Supply Shortage Concerns, Ignores Legitimate Questions

 By Rachel Bratton  October 20, 2021 at 2:50pm
Share

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



The Biden administration hates everyday Americans, and this proves it.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Southwest Airlines Makes Major Change to Vaccination Policy After Uprising by Employees

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Rachel Bratton
Editorial Intern
Rachel Bratton is a Junior Associate Video Producer at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree in Communications and Christian Studies at Grand Canyon University.
Rachel Bratton is an Editorial Intern at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree at Grand Canyon University, where she has contributed to research on civil discourse.




loading
'WJ Live': Psaki Mocks Americans' Supply Shortage Concerns, Ignores Legitimate Questions
'WJ Live': Americans Fight Back Against IRS Spying Plan, Pull Accounts from Credit Unions
'WJ Live': Parents Unleash $200 Million Lawsuit Over Mask Mandate, School Board Stunned
'WJ Live': Dad Tackled at School Board Meeting After Trying to Expose Alleged Rape Cover-Up
'WJ Live': Trump Sets Up Once-in-a-Lifetime Court Battle After Telling Biden to Get Lost
See more...

Conversation