The Puppy Killings Were Just the Tip of the Iceberg - Fauci's NIAID's 'Grisly' Work Is Being Exposed

Over the past two years, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other National Institute of Health officials have been mostly criticized for their questionable handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet in an opinion article for the Washington Examiner, Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins exposed other atrocities from the NIH that are arguably even more concerning.

Through Students for Life, Hawkins is leading the Final Fight for Freedom — the fight to protect the lives and liberty of unborn children. You can join that fight simply by visiting SFL at this link today.

In a July 2021 article, an investigation from the White Coat Waste Project found the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases spent $424,000 to commission a horrifying experiment on healthy beagles.

WCW said the dogs were given an experimental drug and then intentionally exposed to flies carrying a parasitic disease. At the end of the experiment, the dogs were set to be killed.

In December 2021, PETA senior vice president of cruelty investigations Daphna Nachminovitch told Fox News the NIH, which the NIAID falls under, was accused of spending $1.2 million over the last decade to purchase beagles that would be subjected to grisly experiments.

Nachminovitch said the NIH was cited by the Department of Agriculture for “failure to provide basic necessities of life to these nursing mother dogs and their puppies, keeping animals in temperatures as high as 92 degrees without air conditioning, plunging needles into the heads of puppies to drain hematomas … and so much more.”

In her article, Hawkins said while this treatment was disgusting, she could see a way in which the NIH could justify it. After all, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says on its website one of its goals is “serving and protecting Americans at every stage of life, from conception.”

While some would question whether this horrific research was necessary to help humans, Hawkins said she could see the argument that researching on dogs was necessary to achieve the goal of serving humans.

Do you think the NIH has Americans' best interest in mind? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Sadly the NIH’s atrocities do not end there, and the next mistake Hawkins exposed stands in direct contrast to the goal of protecting Americans “from conception.”

Newly conceived babies are still Americans, and their right to life is just as important as anyone else’s. Students for Life knows this, and that is why they are waging the Final Fight for Freedom, which you can join — for free — right here.

According to a summary posted on Grantome, NIH funded research from 2016-2021 that used tissue from babies who were killed in the womb.

After the babies were killed, they were dissected and sent to “The Health Sciences Tissue Bank” at the University of Pittsburgh, Hawkins wrote. From there, the fetal tissue was sent to labs all across the country for research to be conducted on it.

With this scandal, Hawkins said the NIH destroyed its argument that its mistreatment of beagles was justified to help protect humans.

“The U.S. public health apparatus is covering for its shocking treatment of dogs in Georgia with the ethical-sounding excuse that the U.S. government’s main concern is all about the humans, while in Pennsylvania, the same public health bureaucracy distributes taxpayer dollars to fund the demise and dissection of human children,” Hawkins wrote.

In her estimation, this scandal should make Americans question other research funded by the NIH. Namely, Hawkins mentioned the NIH’s infamous funding of bat coronavirus research in Wuhan, China.

“Was improving and safeguarding human life the primary concern of those Wuhan lab researchers, or were they, like the NIAID-funded University of Pittsburgh researchers, operating on the conviction that sacrificing human lives may be an acceptable cost for achieving some other goal?” Hawkins wrote.

This may sound like a leap in logic, but it really isn’t. If the NIH is willing to use the killing of unborn babies for its own benefit, is it really a stretch to consider that the institute may be using other American deaths to reach its end goal?

From the very moment of conception, life is the most important right afforded to Americans. Students for Life is engaged in the Final Fight for Freedom to protect that right for the most vulnerable Americans, and you can join that fight today just by looking at SFL’s plan right here.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation