Quick-Thinking Man Uses Coffee To Rescue 3 Kittens Trapped in Heavy Snow

It can be hard to know, when you come across a stray cat or dog, if they’ve been dumped or have owners somewhere missing them.

Pets that have been out on their own for some time, evading capture, can look really rough — so much so, that many people who end up catching them assume that they must have no owner (or bad owners) and move straight to finding a new home.

Other times, it seems a little more clear that abandonment is the reason for the critters being out and about, especially when they appear in unusual places or have suspicious-looking wounds.

Kendall Diwisch came across a scene on some property in Alberta, Canada, that looked incredibly suspicious to him, according to Metro.

He stopped his truck and went out in the snow to investigate a little pile of fur in the middle of the road.

The mass turned out to be three kittens that were stuck to ice, leading Diwisch to believe they had been abandoned and had spent the night in the same spot.

While one kitten appeared to have freed itself and stayed beside its trapped siblings, Diwisch realized the other two were still stuck pretty well, so he went back to his truck and retrieved his cup of coffee.

Returning to the icy spot, he poured his coffee over the ice, softening the ice a little until he was able to pull the kittens free. They yowled in protest, but they had to be removed or they’d freeze to death.

“So today I found these three fellows on one of the back roads near one of my wells,” Diwisch posted on Facebook on Jan. 22. “Most likely dropped off. Poor things were frozen into the ice so they had to have been there all night.”

“Took them home fed and watered them they look to be healthy and friendly. If any friends are looking to have a new addition in their family, let us know as they will need homes.”

The kittens didn’t seem feral, since they were in pretty good body condition and weren’t skittish around their rescuer. Diwisch took them home and dewormed them, too.

“All three little rascals went to their new home today where they get to be together instead of separating them,” he wrote in an update on the post. “All three are eating and drinking and very energetic.”

“Thanks for everyone’s consideration and offering to take them very appreciated.”

Another rescue, Cause for Critters, also posted about the kittens. Though they were not the group to rescue or rehome the kittens, they were visited by the kittens and “wanted to update the public on the story.”

“For those that saw the story about the three kittens frozen to the snow, we are happy to say that they are happily in their new home,” they posted. “We got a visit from them the other day.”

“Thank you to Kendall for rescuing them and to the Trider family for taking them in. We are so happy that their story will have an amazing end.”

It was a very good thing that Diwisch was passing by on that snowy day, and it was also good that he didn’t skip his morning cup of coffee!

