Race Hustlers Are About to Scream About Police Shooting This Little Boy - Don't Let Them Start in the Middle of the Story

A shoplifting call ended in one person wounded and a one-year-old tragically being shot dead — but every detail must be reviewed before casting this as another racially motivated murder.

WREG reported that the shooting happened Sunday as police responded to a shoplifting call at a Walmart in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Officers reportedly found two people fleeing the store with the aforementioned child, getting into their vehicle. Police tried stopping them from fleeing, but one of them was nearly hit as the two tried to drive away.

An officer fired and the vehicle fled. This was around 2:00 p.m. The two adults were reportedly the child’s mother and aunt. They arrived at the hospital shortly after with the aunt in critical condition, and the one-year-old was pronounced dead.

Family members said the aunt was driving and the mother was in the passenger seat holding the child. Those are the facts of the case as given by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

It’s a heartbreaking story when a small child loses their life, but starting from the beginning, there’s more happening here than the narrative leftists and Democrats may try to concoct.

Vellesiya Wiley gave her side of the story in comments published by AOL. She claims that she and her son, Kohen Wiley, were leaving Walmart with a friend when a third person, never mentioned by WREG, was approached by police for shoplifting.

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She got into her friend’s passenger seat, with the friend backing up and accidentally hitting another car. The mother said police ran at the vehicle with weapons drawn as she held up Kohen to show a child was in the car. “By the time I sat my baby down, it was like three to four shots,” she said about the number of times officers fired.

This is a different perspective than the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation gave.

Again, Wiley mentions a third person, but the agency’s portrayal of Sunday alleged that she and the friend were the ones shoplifting and fleeing.

Wiley also refuted where the officers were standing, saying the car was driving to the left with police on the right.

The officer involved was put on administrative leave Tuesday and no officers were seriously injured. That same day, National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump said he would be representing the family along with attorney Van Turner.

WHBQ-TV noted the situation did not take long to devolve as protests took place at the Walmart, prompting the use of tear gas to control the crowd.

Crump told the outlet, “We intend to seek justice for baby Kohen and the life that was stolen from him.”

Per a separate report by WHBQ-TV, as of Tuesday, the body camera footage and dash camera footage have yet to become available.

Sean Tindell, commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, tried to assure the public that transparency is a priority in the investigation.

“Over the last several years, MBI has done numerous investigations in all those cases; all the ultimate findings were made available to the public. I want you to be assured that it will be a thorough investigation, and it will be one where transparency is there.”

Clearly, there are conflicting reports between MBI and Wiley, and a narrative already forming about that day.

Chekymbria Allen, a protester, invoked race in the matter by saying, “Being black is the weapon. They try to demonize us. No matter if you’re one year old or 60 years old. If you’re black, you’re already the bottom tier to them.”

Is this a matter of race, or were two women shoplifting, fleeing, and recklessly putting a child in danger as one tried to run over a police officer?

We need the entire story and the details of the investigation.

Unfortunately, the activists and race hustlers won’t wait for that.

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