Radio Broadcaster Don Imus Dead at Age 79 Less Than 1 Year After Retirement

Legendary radio personality Don Imus died earlier this morning after being hospitalized on Christmas Eve, according to multiple outlets.

He was 79 years old when he passed away at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas, Fox Business reported.

No cause of death has yet been reported.

Imus’ career spanned for decades, but most recently he hosted a daily radio show called “Imus in the Morning” that was simulcast across the Fox Business Network for six years before his retirement in March 2018.

“March 29th, 2018, will be the last ‘Imus in the Morning Program,'” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “Turn out the lights…the party’s over.”

His iconic, over-sized cowboy hat was only part of the charm that attracted so many of his listeners.

Imus’ comments offended many, but others applauded him for speaking bluntly in a world seemingly ruled by political correctness.

His controversial comments, however, got him in trouble more than a few times.

In 2007 his radio show was removed by MSNBC after he made derogatory remarks about the Rutgers women’s basketball team.

“Not many people can say they changed the industry they worked in, but the I-Man did,” Fox Business anchor Connell McShane said following Imus’ death. “He changed radio, and changed it for the better.”

Imus also owned and operated a ranch in New Mexico where he used to give children with cancer an opportunity to experience a working cattle ranch.

The ranch has since closed.

“Rest in peace Don Imus, iconic radio talk show host, funny, brilliant observer of American life, generous to so many, children with cancer; ever grateful for his contributions to Spina Bifida: my thoughts are with Deirdre and his family,” Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour tweeted.

Imus is survived by his wife Deirdre, his two sons and four daughters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Don loved and adored Deirdre, who unconditionally loved him back, loved spending his time watching Wyatt become a highly skilled, champion rodeo rider and calf roper, and loved and supported Zachary, who first met the Imus family at age 10 when he participated in the Imus Ranch program for kids with cancer, having battled and overcome leukemia, eventually becoming a member of the Imus family and Don and Deirdre’s second son,” Imus’ family said in a statement.

