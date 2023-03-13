Rapper Dead at 28 After Collapsing Mid-Performance

South African rapper Costa Titch, who was born Constantinos Tsobanoglou, died Saturday after collapsing during a performance in Johannesburg Saturday.

The 28-year-old stumbled and fell while on stage, footage on social media showed, was helped to his feet, and then collapsed again, this time actually falling off the stage to the ground.

Security personnel picked Titch up and carried him backstage. He later died in the hospital, according to Sky News.

WARNING: The following video contains footage that some viewers will find disturbing.

Costa titch rapper died suddenly… pic.twitter.com/f8ocUoYJ4r — Benny (@Benny54045914) March 12, 2023

“Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolise under his stage name “Costa Titch”, his family wrote on Instagram Sunday. “It is with great pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.”

The family thanked the first responders and others who tried to help Titch and were with him at the end of his life, and asked for privacy as they grieve.

“The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit,” the family wrote to his fans. “Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.”

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation tweeted, “SAMRO is saddened by the passing of popular rapper Costa Tsobanoglou, better known as Costa Titch.

“Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and broader music industry.”

SAMRO is saddened by the passing of popular rapper Costa Tsobanoglou, better known as Costa Titch. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and broader music industry. #RIPCostaTitch pic.twitter.com/qeXOcAxxFs — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) March 12, 2023

Titch was a “backing dancer” before his rap career took off, Sky reported.

He was known for songs like “Big Flexa” and “Activate.”

Last month, Titch announced a partnership with Konvict Kulture, a record label operated by rapper Akon.

Sky noted that another South African rapper died last month when 35-year-old Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known as AKA, was fatally shot in Durban, a city on South Africa‘s east coast.

