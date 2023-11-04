Share
Commentary

Would You Rather Have a Speaker Who Bows to God or to BLM?

 By Randy DeSoto  November 3, 2023 at 6:17pm
New House Speaker Mike Johnson has been catching flak for being too Christian, but we need God-fearing leaders in government.

The New York Times, former White House press secretary and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki and Politico are just some of the voices from the left saying Americans should be afraid of Johnson because he’s some sort of Christian nationalist or fundamentalist.

The question arises: Would you rather have someone who bows to God or to Black Lives Matter or some other movement, as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did?

A picture posted to social media by GOP Rep. Greg Steube of Florida showed Johnson taking a knee in January on the House floor and praying with other GOP members of Congress that the deadlock over who was to be the speaker would be broken.

And it was. After 15 rounds, Kevin McCarthy became the 55th speaker of the House.

Unfortunately for McCarthy, passing a continuing resolution in late September to keep the federal government open, with majority Democratic support, was more than some members in the Republican caucus could stomach, and he got ousted.

And after three previous GOP nominees failed to garner the support they needed to take the gavel, Johnson rose to the fore with unanimous Republican backing and became the 56th speaker.

In contrast to Johnson bowing to God, you may recall that, following the death of George Floyd in police custody in May 2020, Democrats jumped in with both feet on the whole America-is-racist-and-the-police-are-a-big-part-of-the-problem narrative.

Pelosi put out a news release on June 8, 2020, titled “Black Lives Matter.”

“House Democrats will not rest until justice has been done and will continue to insist on the truth that Black Lives Matter,” the speaker said.

That same day, Pelosi, along with then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats in Congress, took a knee to remember those she said were the victims of police brutality.

A social media post from last month captured the contrast between Johnson and Pelosi perfectly.

“The photo on the left is Speaker Johnson and his folks bowing down to God. The photo on the right is Speaker Pelosi and her folks bowing down to BLM. Which Speaker of the House do you prefer?” the person asked.

It’s a good question, and hopefully for a majority of Americans, they would bow to God and not the Marxist-led BLM movement.

The true American sentiment should be that every life matters. All are created equal and “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Johnson identified this as the central creed of America in his acceptance speech after becoming speaker.

Further, he said, “It was in 1962 that our national motto, ‘In God We Trust’ was adorned about this rostrum.”

“These words were placed here above us, this motto was placed here as a rebuke of the Cold War era philosophy of the Soviet Union,” Johnson explained, citing the official guide to the Capitol building.

“That philosophy was Marxism and communism, which begins with the premise that there is no God,” he said.

Before the vote for speaker, Johnson posted a picture of the motto in the House to which he was referring.

None of this is to say that discrimination doesn’t exist in America.

Johnson himself acknowledged that following Floyd’s death.

He noted in a 2020 PBS interview that his adult black son, Michael, whom Johnson and his wife Kelly took in as a teenager in the 1990s, has faced different challenges than his now-teenage white son, Jack, will.

“My son Jack has an easier path. He just does,” Johnson said. “My son Michael had a harder time than Jack is going to have, simply because of the color of his skin. And that’s a reality. It’s an uncomfortable, painful one to acknowledge, but people have to recognize that’s a fact.”

The speaker’s Christian faith is something that should be celebrated.

We want God-fearing men in positions of authority who only bow to God.

When Lincoln entered Richmond, Virginia, in April 1865 with the fall of the Confederacy only days away, the city’s black population thronged around him, according to Navy Admiral David Porter, who was accompanying the commander in chief.

A black man reportedly came and knelt before the president as he passed by, but Lincoln told him, “Don’t kneel to me. That is not right. You must kneel to God only, and thank Him for the liberty you will enjoy hereafter.”

That’s the right sentiment.

We want a speaker who bows to God, not BLM.

 

 

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation