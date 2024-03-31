When it comes to over-the-top reality TV dramas, few shows can match the outrageous antics displayed on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

From uncontrollable mental breakdowns and glass-shattering fights to out-of-touch flaunting of excessive opulence, no one does cringe-inducing outrageousness quite like the cast of this notorious “Real Housewives” franchise.

Here’s just one example of what is considered “must-see TV” over at Bravo.

WARNING: The following video contains subject matter that some viewers may find offensive.

The “Real Housewives” may accept, even encourage, all kinds of disgusting behavior, but they do have a limit — a boundary they dare not cross in the celebrity world.

And that boundary is offering any support for former President Donald Trump.

When Annemarie Wiley was announced as the newest cast member joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for Season 13, she seemed destined to bring a jolt of fresh drama to the hit Bravo network franchise.

Wiley is married to former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, with whom she has four children.

The self-described “Type A personality” was brought into the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” social circle through her friendship and neighborhood ties with veteran cast member Kyle Richards, according to Bravo TV.

But she was not destined to stay on for long.

According to the Daily Mail, Wiley was fired less than one season into the show because she “disgusted” cast members with her support of Trump and her views on transgender athletes.

“She was open and proud to be Team MAGA and a staunch Donald Trump supporter,” a source told the Daily Mail.

She was also a fan of conservative commentator Candace Owens, the Daily Mail reported.

NEW: Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Annemarie Wiley was allegedly fired from the show for her “right-wing” views including her support for Trump, Candace Owens and her opposition to transgender athletes. Wiley was reportedly released from the show for “clashing” with other… pic.twitter.com/B8grmII2Pu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 26, 2024

If being a Trump supporter wasn’t bad enough, Wiley had the audacity to defend her husband for standing up against transgender athletes in women’s sports — a conversation that is anathema to the woke left.

Last year, Wiley’s husband, Marcellus Wiley, stoked controversy when he posted on social media: “I have no issue with transgenders, but I do have an issue with athletes who are transgender women trying to compete against biological women. Not against the Wiley Women!”

“Why can’t the dudes who transition to women actually empower women by competing against men?” he asked.

I have no issue with transgenders, but I do have an issue with athletes who are transgender women trying to compete against biological women. Not against the Wiley Women! 💯 Why can’t the dudes who transition to women actually empower women by competing against men? pic.twitter.com/lq8rDi48Ku — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) February 18, 2023



According to an insider, Annemarie’s “hyper-defensive” backing of her husband’s polarizing views on transgender athletes in sports was “the biggest turnoff” for her RHOBH castmates.

You would think that the trashy reality show would love to film the arguments — or worse — about Trump between the housewives, but the show ended up editing Wiley’s political views.

Apparently, it’s totally acceptable to have long conversations about not wearing panties on TV, but it’s not okay to talk about Donald Trump or have an opinion about men in women’s sports.

Would they have done the same if she had been a fierce advocate for President Joe Biden? Of course not.

“The Real Housewives of New York,” the New York offshoot of the “Real Housewives” franchise, faced controversy in 2021 after they hired lawyer Eboni K. Williams with the explicit intention of having her school her white co-stars on racism and their inherent biases. “They thought it would be a good idea to bring on a black woman to school these women on race,” revealed an insider source, according to an op-ed in the New York Post by Kirsten Fleming.

But fans lambasted Season 13 as a “snoozefest” and Williams as “preachy” in her attempts to confront cast members like Ramona Singer about racial insensitivity, the op-ed said.

“The show is committing suicide by wokism,” Fleming concluded.

Williams may have bored viewers to death with her preaching, but RHOBH viewers weren’t even given the chance to hear Wiley’s views, even though she, like Williams, is black.

In the left-controlled TV world, support for Trump cancels out racial equity.

By shelving Annemarie’s most polarizing views, Bravo effectively stripped audiences of seeing her authentic self and robbed the show of genuinely dramatic source material.

As one source put it, “The cast feels as though if producers aren’t going to let the audience see the real Annemarie, there’s no need to keep her on the show.”

Annemarie Wiley’s experience is a microcosm of what many conservatives go through when surrounded by liberal peers and critics, especially in blue cities and industries like media or technology.

You just have to look at what happened to former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who was kicked off NBC after just one day on the job, to see how hard it is for a conservative to be accepted in such industries.

For Annemarie Wiley and her husband, a wealthy former NFL player, being forced off a reality show over political views is likely just a blip on the radar.

But for many everyday conservatives living and working in liberal arenas, the choice is often to either hide their beliefs and self-censor or face potential personal and professional ostracization from the self-righteous woke who see leftism as a religious orthodoxy to which one must either adhere completely or face ridicule and banishment.

