SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Reality TV Star Daniel Silva Arrested for Murder After Crash Kills 25-Year-Old YouTuber

By Amanda Thomason
Published May 12, 2020 at 11:10am
Print

What started as a birthday celebration ended in tragedy on Sunday night when 25-year-old YouTube star Corey La Barrie was killed in a car crash.

Daniel Silva, from the reality TV show “Ink Master,” was allegedly driving the car under the influence, and around 9:30 p.m. hit a stop sign and a tree with the McLaren he was driving.

The LAPD posted about the incident, naming Silva.

“North Hollywood: The Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division announce the arrest of Daniel Joseph Silva, a 27-year-old driver and resident of Los Angeles for murder,” the department posted in a bulletin on Monday.

TRENDING: NBC Admits to Airing Highly Deceptive Edit of Attorney General Barr's Comments

“On Sunday, May 10, 2020, around 9:39 p.m., a 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. Driver then ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree on the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue.”

“The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported both parties involved in the collision to a local hospital for medical treatment.”

According to the report, Silva initially tried to flee the scene, but good Samaritans who showed up to help kept him from leaving. The passenger died as a result of the accident.

At the time, the LAPD did not name La Barrie as the passenger, but it wasn’t long before his family piped up on social media to confirm his passing.

Silva sustained a broken hip from the accident, according to TMZ.

Jarrad La Barrie, Corey’s brother, posted about the tragedy on social media.

“This isn’t something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,” Jarrad La Barrie wrote on Instagram on Monday.

RELATED: Crews Searching for 3-Year-Old Girl After Floods Kill Her 7-Year-Old Sister

“[T]his is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do i dont how I’m suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f—— much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P.”

“P.S say hi to grandad and grandma for me i love you.”

Lissa Burton, the YouTuber’s mother, also posted on Monday to confirm the sad news.

“My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver,” she wrote.

“The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief.”

“I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Reality TV Star Daniel Silva Arrested for Murder After Crash Kills 25-Year-Old YouTuber
Moment WWII Veteran Sees Wife of 72 Years for First Time in Two Months
Two Years After Daughter Killed by Car, Broadway Star Gives Birth to Baby Girl
Owner Overcome with Emotion After Being Reunited with Dog Missing 6 Years
'The Voice' Contestant Alexa Cappelli Treats Neighbors to Weekly Performance in Her Cul-de-Sac
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×