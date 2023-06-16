Share
U.S. men's soccer player Christian Pulisic walks in front of fans, some who are jeering at him, after scoring a goal against Mexico in the first half of their game during the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League semifinals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday. (Ethan Miller - USSF / Getty Images)

Referee Forced to End Game Early as Dominant US Performance Triggers Nasty Behavior from Mexico Fans

 By Jack Davis  June 16, 2023 at 6:08am
America’s men’s national soccer team defeated Mexico 3-0 Thursday in a game that was halted after Mexican fans began chanting a homophobic slur.

The U.S. team won on the strength of two goals by Christian Pulisic and one by Ricardo Pepi. It was the most lopsided loss for Mexico since 2000.

For years, Mexican fans have chanted a Spanish vulgarity, which is a word for male prostitute that has become accepted as an anti-gay slur. Last year, Mexico was threatened with sanctions if its fans continued the chant.

With Mexico trailing 3-0 in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal as the second half wound down, the chant emerged again, according to ESPN.

Referee Ivan Barton stopped the game in the final minute of regulation time due to the chanting.

Eventually, the chant returned after a goal kick by U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner, leading Barton to end the game early during stoppage time.

Initially, Concacaf said the game ended at the “referee’s discretion,” but later issued a statement acknowledging the fan behavior.

Should the Mexican team be punished for the actions of its fans?

“Concacaf strongly condemns the discriminatory chanting by some fans during the CNL Semifinal match between Mexico and the United States,” the statement said.

“Chants heard during the game led to the activation of the anti-discrimination protocol by the match officials. Additionally, security staff ejected several fans for engaging in unacceptable behavior in the stadium. These incidents were extremely disappointing and tarnished what should have been a positive occasion to showcase high-quality football in our region.”

The organization said it was “urgently establishing further details and reports from security and match officials and will make a further statement in short order.”

The Mexican Football Federation was fined $108,000 when fans erupted with the chant during the 2022 World Cup.

On the field, the game was intense, with four red cards being issued: Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest from the U.S. team and César Montes and Gerardo Arteaga from the Mexican team were ejected.

“These are rivalry games. These are derby games. Things like this happen across the world and in no way am I embarrassed,” U.S. interim coach  B.J. Callaghan said, according to the Associated Press.

“It comes from a good place. They care about each other so much in that locker room that they’re standing up for each other. Sometimes does it have an issue where we take a red card? Yeah, but when you know where it comes from, you can accept it, and it’s a learning lesson for us,” he said.

Pulisic put the U.S. ahead in the game’s 37th minute and scored again in the 46th. Pulisic now has 25 goals in 59 international appearances, with four against Mexico.

Pepi scored his goal in the 79th minute.

The U.S. team will now face Canada in the Nations League final Sunday night.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
